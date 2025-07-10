5 Injured After Malaysia Police Helicopter Crashes Into River

A police-owned AS355 helicopter crashed near the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Jetty in Gelang Patah on Thursday morning. There were no fatalities. The aircraft crashed while the officers were performing a ceremonial flypast as part of the Mitsatom 2025 exercises (Multilateral Nuclear Security Detection Exercise) involving Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Per reports, tenders were issued early November to replace five Airbus AS355N helicopters operated by the Royal Malaysia Police.

NUCLEAR DRILL GOES OFF-SCRIPT AS CHOPPER CRASHES INTO RIVER A Royal Malaysia Police helicopter plunged into the Pulai River mid-exercise during a mock nuclear drill in Johor's Gelang Patah.pic.twitter.com/1iHa16XKTH — Paul Samson (@PSamson64296) July 10, 2025

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia confirmed the crash involved an AS355N helicopter. They stated that the helicopter started from the Tanjung Kupang police station at 9:51am with five officers on board, including the pilot.

Although all five officers in the aircraft needed immediate medical attention, two out of five officers in the aircraft are reportedly in a critical condition requiring respiratory assistance. The three other officers are in a stable condition and are being treated at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), Johor Baru, according to Bernama.

Three of the officers are members of the police air unit, while the other two are stationed at the Tanjung Kupang police station.

There were claims of the helicopter being outdated. However, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said that, "Age is not the problem; proper maintenance is key. What happened is beyond our control."

The French-made Airbus AS355N is a utility helicopter that is used by both private individuals and companies, private helicopter charter as well as law enforcement and government service.

"The Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia will carry out further investigations, in line with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016," the CAAM said.

