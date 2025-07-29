10 Indian Nationals Denied Entry Into Malaysia Despite Visa-Free Provision: Report

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) on Friday denied entry to 10 Indian nationals at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), despite the country's ongoing visa-free facility for Indian passport holders. According to MalayMail, the Malaysian authorities said that the group of Indians were among 99 foreign travellers blocked from entering the country. They were subjected to security checks at terminal 1 of the airport and part of a larger seven-hour operation to scan visitors.

According to the outlet, the Malaysian immigration authorities said that over 400 passengers were screened during the operation targeting high-risk flights. Of those denied entry, 80 were Bangladeshi nationals, 10 Indian nationals and 9 Pakistani nationals. All were men, officials said.

In a statement, the authorities stated that all 99 deported failed to meet immigration checks. "They were denied as they failed to meet immigration checks, including having suspicious reasons for visiting and travel records," officials stated.

"They underwent further documentation processes before being deported to their countries of origin according to existing legal procedures," the agency continued, adding that the checks involved background screening, checks on travel documents and individual interviews.

The AKPS stressed that such operations will be conducted regularly to curb misuse of social visit passes and prevent human trafficking.

Notably, this comes after Malaysia extended its visa-free entry facility for Indian tourists until December 31, 2026. Under this, Indians can stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa. The Malaysian government is hopeful that by simplifying the entry process, it can attract more tourists and increase their spending within the country, thereby contributing to Malaysia's economic development.