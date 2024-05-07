47-Year-Old Man Killed After Massive Tree Falls On Busy Malaysia Road

Monorail services were delayed as a result, the train's operator said in a notice.

A massive tree fell across one of Kuala Lumpur's busiest roads on Tuesday, killing a man, hurting two others, disrupting monorail services and damaging more than a dozen cars, officials said.

Videos and photos on social media showed the tree uprooted and toppled across the Jalan Sultan Ismail road in heavy traffic, about a kilometre (0.62 mile) from the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

The body of a 47-year-old man was removed from the scene, police and the fire department said, and 17 cars were impacted by the incident.

A Malaysian ride-share driver, 26, and a 72-year-old Swedish woman believed to be his customer, were injured and taken to hospital for treatment, a police official told reporters.

Some of the tree's branches fell across an elevated monorail track running parallel to the road, the photos showed.

