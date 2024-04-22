3 Palestinians Killed In West Bank Raid By Israeli Troops

Israel has carried out near daily raids in the West Bank (File)

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian teenagers and a woman in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The army confirmed it had "neutralised" three attackers.

Sunday's incidents, after numerous deaths during an Israeli raid further north in the Palestinian territory, added to a two-year surge of violence in the West Bank that has accelerated since the war in Gaza began on October 7.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said the deaths of the two Palestinian teenagers were "caused by occupation (Israeli army) bullets".

It identified them as Muhammad Majid Musa Jabareen, 19, and Musa Mahmud Musa Jabareen, 18.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the incident occurred at the entrance to Beit Einun village near the city of Hebron.

Quoting two Palestinian security sources, Wafa reported that the men succumbed to their wounds after being fired on.

Following the incident troops entered Beit Einun and raided several homes, the agency reported.

Israel's military said two assailants had tried to stab and shoot troops near the village.

"One of the terrorists attempted to stab IDF (Israeli army) soldiers that were in the area, who responded with live fire and neutralised him," the military said in a statement.

"At the same time, the other terrorist opened fire at the soldiers," the army said, adding that he too was "neutralised".

In a separate incident on Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead Palestinian woman Labiba Faza Sidqi Ghannam, 43, at the Hamra checkpoint.

Israel's military said "the terrorist ... attempted to stab IDF soldiers who were at the post".

"The soldiers responded with fire and she was neutralised."

Israel has carried out near daily raids in the West Bank in what it says is a bid to thwart terrorist groups.

At least 14 people were killed this week in a raid on Nur Shams camp in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Israeli army said troops had killed 10 militants during the operation, which it said started on Thursday.

At least 484 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the territory since October 7, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

According to the Shin Bet internal security agency, at least 19 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks over the same period.

The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, is home to about 490,000 Israeli settlers who live in communities considered illegal under international law.

