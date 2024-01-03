26-Year-Old Brazilian YouTuber Found Buried In Neighbour's Backyard

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, cops said.

The body of a 26-year-old Brazilian YouTuber has been found buried in the backyard of some of his neighbours. According to The New York Post, Carlos Henrique Medeiros was reported missing on Christmas Day after he failed to return home for dinner with friends who later said that he had left their home late at night. Mr Medeiros' family then searched hospitals and woods until Saturday when someone "saw a mound of dirt in the house of this couple" he had visited for the holidays.

"They went in and saw my brother's T-shirt showing in the dirt," the 26-year-old's sister Cristiane Aparecida Medeiros said, as per the outlet. "They called the police, who went there and found him buried," she added.

The couple who own the home, Renan Jose and Caroline Mello, claimed that the influencer died while doing drugs and having sex with Ms Mello's sister. "The couple's version is this: They buried him because they didn't know what to do with the body," Police Chief Luis Roberto Faria Hellmeister said.

"He allegedly had an overdose while taking Caroline's sister to have sex in the bathroom. At the moment he was having an orgasm, he felt unwell and fell dead. That's what they said," the police chief added.

The Post reported that the couple turned themselves in to authorities on Sunday. Now, an autopsy will determine the cause of death. However, police said that they found evidence of stab wounds, strangulation or gunshots on the body.

"If the report indicates that his death was accidental, the couple will be charged with concealing a corpse," Mr Hellmeister said. "If it is proven that he was murdered, the man and the woman will be charged with homicide," he added.

Mr Medeiros' family, however, does not believe the overdose story. "If my brother really got sick as they claimed, why didn't they call an ambulance to help him?" the YouTuber's sister said.

Carlos Henrique Medeiros had 1.77 million subscribers on YouTube. He was known for his prank videos and skits.