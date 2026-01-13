20-Year-Old Princess Leonor Set To Make History As Spain's First Queen In 150 Years

For the first time in 150 years, Spain is set to have a reigning queen. Princess Leonor, the 20-year-old daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, is expected to become the country's first Queen Regnant since Isabella II, who ruled in the 1800s.

The Spanish crown has been held by the Bourbon dynasty since the early 1700s, following their victory over the Habsburgs in the War of the Spanish Succession. After General Franco's dictatorship ended, the monarchy was restored in 1975 with King Juan Carlos I, who played a key role in transitioning Spain to democracy. He abdicated in 2014, passing the throne to his son, Felipe. Now, Leonor is next in line to take the crown.

Felipe married Letizia, a former journalist, in 2004, and she became queen at the age of 42. The royal couple has two daughters -- Princess Leonor, born in 2005 and heir to the throne, and Infanta Sofia, born in 2007.

Preparation to become the Queen

Notably, Spanish law requires the heir to the throne to undergo military training with the Army, Navy, and Air Force in preparation for their future role. Leonor began her higher education with an International Baccalaureate diploma from UWC Atlantic College in Wales and has since started her military training as the country's future Commander-in-Chief. She is fluent in multiple languages, including Spanish, Catalan, English, French, Arabic, and Mandarin.

Leonor began her military journey in August 2023 with Army training in Zaragoza, where she joined a cohort of 560 cadets. In 2024, she transitioned to naval training in Galicia and embarked on a 140-day, 17,000-mile voyage aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano.

During the journey, she served as part of the crew, sailing across the Atlantic, around South America, and up to New York. She also spent time aboard the warship Blas de Lezo before returning to Cadiz aboard the Elcano in July. In December 2025, she completed her first solo flight in a Pilatus PC-21 aircraft, becoming the first female member of the Spanish royal family to do so.

Later, during her Air Force training at the Air and Space Academy in San Javier, Murcia, Leonor received a warm welcome. She is now set to be honoured with the Gold Medal of the Region of Murcia - the highest regional award - marking a significant achievement in her journey as the future Commander-in-Chief of Spain's Armed Forces.