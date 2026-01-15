Who Is Princess Leonor, The Gen-Z Royal Training To Become Spain's First Queen In 150 Years

Princess Leonor, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's 20-year-old daughter, is next in line to become the country's first Queen Regnant in 150 years, following in the footsteps of the legendary Isabella II, who ruled back in the 1800s. While there is no official timeline for Leonor's ascension, she will take the throne when her father, King Felipe VI, either steps down or dies.

Notably, Spain's been waiting for a reigning queen for nearly 150 years. If Leonor takes the throne, she would be the first to rule in her own right, not just alongside a king. That would d be a big deal for the modern Spanish monarchy, especially with the Bourbon dynasty having a long history dating back to the 1700s.

Who is Princess Leonor?

Born on October 31, 2005 in Madrid, Princess Leonor is the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, a former journalist who married Felipe in 2004. She has a younger sister, Infanta Sofía, born in 2007. As Princess of Asturias, Leonor is the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne.

Leonor's path to becoming Spain's future monarch has been carefully crafted through rigorous preparation. She attended Santa María de los Rosales School in Madrid, where her father also studied. She later pursued an International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, UK, focusing on global affairs and constitutional principles.

She is fluent in multiple languages, including Spanish, Catalan, English, French, Arabic, and Mandarin. She delivered her first major speech at age 13 during the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony. Named in her honour, the Awards champion milestone developments in the sciences and humanities

Spanish law requires the heir to the throne to undergo military training with the Army, Navy, and Air Force in preparation for their future role. At 20 years old, Princess Leonor is being carefully prepared for her future role as monarch. After completing her early education in Spain, Princess Leonor undertook comprehensive military training that included naval voyages and solo Air Force flights.

La Princesa Leonor y la Reina Letizia en la tradicional celebración de la Pascua Militar.#PrincesaLeonor #PrincessLeonor pic.twitter.com/iR3mU1o47V — Princesa Leonor (@PrincesaLeonor4) January 7, 2026

She kicked off her military journey in August 2023 with the Army in Zaragoza, then moved to naval training in Galicia in 2024. This military education is considered essential preparation for her future role as commander-in-chief of Spain's armed forces. That same year, she sailed 17,000 miles across the Atlantic on the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, serving as crew and then stopping in New York.

Leonor also spent time on the warship Blas de Lezo before flying solo in a Pilatus PC-21 in Dec 2025 - making history as the first female royal to do so.

Leonor has also made several official visits, including a trip to Portugal and a visit to the Chartered Community of Navarre. The princess maintains a relatively private life, with her parents carefully managing her public exposure while preparing her for increased responsibilities. However, with her dad's rich heritage and her mom's journalistic flair, she's the Gen Z royal everyone's watching.