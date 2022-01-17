2 Indians Among 3 Killed In UAE Fire Caused By Suspected Drone Strike

Abu Dhabi: 3 people were killed in a suspected drone attack in the UAE

Three people including two Indian nationals were killed and six wounded as a suspected drone attack blew up petrol tanks near a major oil storage facility in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, local media reported today.

The explosions "resulted in the death of a Pakistani national and two Indian nationals, and six others sustained mild to moderate injuries," state news agency WAM reported.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it carried out the attack on the UAE, reports said.

On Twitter, some people posted what appeared to be the site of the explosion, showing a thick plume of black smoke rising high into the sky.