1925 Cartoon Foreseeing Rise Of China, India, Africa Resurfaces Amid Trump Tariff Spat

Amid heated debates over Donald Trump's ongoing trade policy, a century-old political cartoon has resurfaced on LinkedIn, quickly going viral. Shared by LinkedIn user RL Narayanan, the cartoon drawn in 1925 by renowned American cartoonist Bob Minor predicted the decline of Western imperialism and the rise of China, India, and Africa, signalling a shift in global power away from US, British, and French dominance.

Originally published in the socialist Chicago newspaper Daily Worker, the illustration carried fresh resonance when republished in 2024 with the caption: "Almost 100 years ago, famous US cartoonist Bob Minor had a realisation: Western nations ruled the world because they were rich in money and guns. China, India, and Africa were poor in money and guns but rich in people. One day, the balance of power would shift. Minor drew this cartoon in 1925. Now, 99 years later, the people of the world are waking up and realising something has changed."

The post's timing coinciding with Trump's tariffs aimed at key manufacturing and service economies like India has intensified discussion on whether Minor's vision is now becoming reality.

Mr Narayanan shared the cartoon with the caption: "Exactly 100 years later, BRICS is shaping a multipolar world. Together, they represent 40% of the global population and a $30 trillion GDP."

He also added a historical perspective by quoting Chanakya, who wrote this strategic insight hundreds of years ago: "Before you start a war, count the cost of victory and the cost of the enemy's revenge." Narayanan remarked that in strategy, "an uncalculated move against a rising power may win the day but lose the era."

The post has garnered significant engagement, with many likes, comments, and reshares.

"The universe also follows the sine curve...everything has to go in both directions. Never does anything stay the same - whether it's countries, continents, conglomerates, civilisations or even "change"... even change is not constant... it also changes patterns!! Being grounded, balanced and grateful is the key," commented a user.

"Thanks for sharing this. It is very important to understand and time to realise our strength too," wrote another user.