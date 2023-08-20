16 Dead In Pakistan As Bus Drives Into Truck Carrying Diesel, Bursts In Flames

16 people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Pakistan. (Representational)

As many as 16 people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province today.

Many women and children were among those killed when a passenger bus carrying about 40 persons smashed into a pick-up truck carrying diesel drums and burst into flames on the Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

Fire engulfed the bus en route to Islamabad from Karachi shortly after it hit the pick-up truck near the Pindi-Bhattian Interchange at 4 am, District Police Officer (DPO) Fahad said.

The injured were transported to Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad Hospital, said the medical superintendent.

The death count is expected to rise as the condition of four of the injured is said to be critical, the report said.

DPO Fahad however said 16 bodies were recovered from the bus and would be identified through DNA testing.

Road accidents which are common across Pakistan claim numerous lives on a daily basis.



