13 Killed As Truck Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Ditch In Pakistan: Cops

The accident happened after truck carrying pilgrims fell into a deep ditch. (Representational)

At least 13 religious pilgrims died and 30 were injured when the truck they were riding in overturned on Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan, police said.

Carrying the pilgrims to a shrine, the truck was speeding and fell into a deep roadside ditch in Hub City in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, police said.

Casualties were expected to rise, police said.

