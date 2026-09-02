16 Dead, 28 Injured After Bus Overturns In Egypt's Sinai

A bus crash in Egypt's eastern Sinai Peninsula killed 16 people and injured 28 others on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

Twenty ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident, between the popular tourist towns of Dahab and Nuweiba on South Sinai's eastern coast, the ministry said.

The victims included 10 people from Jordan, according to state television in the kingdom.

"Ten Jordanians died after a passenger bus overturned on the Dahab-Nuweiba road in Egypt's South Sinai governorate," Jordan's official Al-Mamlaka channel said, adding that the bus was carrying 43 people in total, 22 of them Jordanians.

Authorities said the injured were receiving medical care, but did not reveal the cause of the crash.

The area is a popular tourist destination, known for its marine biodiversity, natural beauty and mountain hiking trails.

Car crashes are common in Egypt, and often blamed on reckless driving, poor maintenance and uneven law enforcement.

Last month, at least 18 people, many of them teenagers, were killed in northern Egypt when two pick-up trucks carrying agricultural day-labourers crashed.

Last year, nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across the country, according to Egypt's state statistics agency.

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