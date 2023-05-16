15 Killed In Clash Between 2 Tribes Over Delimitation Of Coal Mine In Pak

At least 15 people were killed in a bloody clash over the delimitation of a coal mine in Pakistan.

At least 15 people were killed in a bloody clash over the delimitation of a coal mine in the restive northwestern region of Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes in the Darra Adam Khek area, around 35 km southwest of Peshawar, in Kohat district over the delimitation of the mine, they added.

The bodies and those injured were shifted to a Peshawar hospital. The exact number of injured people was not immediately known, but there were casualties on both sides in the exchange of fire, police said.

Joint teams of police and other security forces rushed to the site and halted the firing between the rival tribes.

An FIR in connection with the incident has been registered at the Darra Adam Khel police station.

The dispute between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes over the delimitation of the coal mine has been continuing for the last couple of years and many reconciliation "jirgas" have been held in a bid to end the deadlock.

