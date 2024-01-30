14-Year-Old Dies In US After Collapsing On Court During Basketball Match, Probe Launched

The Class 9 student collapsed on the court last week.

A 14-year-old student in Illinois collapsed and died during a basketball game in her school. According to New York Post, the incident took place on Thursday when Amari Crite, a student at Momence High School, was participating in a game against Tri-Point. The local coroner's office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of her death. The Class 9 student was heading to the end of the basketball court when she fell down during Thursday's game, the outlet further said.

The school district released a statement on Friday about the tragedy.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the heart-breaking news of the passing of one of our 9th-grade students," Shannon Anderson, superintendent of the school district in Momence south of Chicago, said in the statement.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss," the statement further said.

The school will also make mental health counsellors for the family to deal with the tragedy.

"We are deeply thankful to neighbouring Districts and the mental health and grief counselling providers in the Kankakee County area that have volunteered their services to assist our community during this time," Ms Anderson said in the statement.

A GoFundMe page was created by Ms Crite's family that raised $47,000 by Monday morning.

One of the people who donated money wrote: "As a former coach, who had a player collapse on the court (luckily she recovered just fine), I will never forget the fear instilled in me from that unforgettable moment & neither will the other players."