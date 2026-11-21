Fourteen people have been arrested in the United States for allegedly stealing goods worth nearly $23 million from freight trains in Southern California. The stolen items included Nike sneakers, power tools and other products, which prosecutors said were later sold through the black market, according to CBS News.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the suspects allegedly targeted more than three dozen trains between February 2024 and August 2026. The stolen goods were taken from trains passing through areas including Pico Rivera and Fullerton.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell described the case as the largest property crime operation in the department's history involving the railway industry.

According to prosecutors, the alleged group was led by Nathan Angel, who directed other members to arrange trucks and vans to reach railway tracks.

The suspects allegedly chose specific locations along the tracks and cut the trains' air hoses to force them to stop suddenly. They then entered the trains, removed the goods and loaded them into the vehicles.

The stolen products were taken to storage locations, which the DOJ described as stash houses. These included the homes of three suspects.

Prosecutors said the group mainly targeted high-value trains carrying Nike sneakers and other products. They allegedly planned to sell the stolen goods through the black market.

According to the DOJ, the suspects allegedly sent photos of the stolen merchandise to prospective buyers, including individuals associated with a business identified in court documents as "Company 1," a Los Angeles-based sneaker and streetwear resale company.

Prosecutors alleged that two suspects, Fredy Marquina and Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez, sold thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes and other products to the company for more than $1.08 million between May and October 2025.

US Attorney Bill Essayli said the investigation had uncovered a group of 14 people accused of stealing more than $22.5 million in goods from at least three dozen freight trains in Southern California. He also said authorities would take action against those stealing goods from trains and those knowingly buying stolen products.

Essayli also shared a video showing the alleged suspects using power tools to cut open the back of a storage container on a moving train.

During a news conference, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said investigators used different technologies and other resources to solve the case. He also pointed out that the social media post shared by the suspects helped investigators during the investigation.

The 14 accused people include Nathan Daniel Angel, Daniel Angel, Rodolfo Angel, Jose Luis Angel, Donta Hedgeman, Fernando Alexis Alvarado Villegas, Daniel Garcia, Carlos Robert Estrada, Angel Sanchez, Ruben Mario Banuelos, Fredy Marquina, Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez, Jorge Angel Aguilar Espinoza and Ricardo Mares.

If convicted, the accused could face up to five years in federal prison for conspiracy charges, up to 10 years for each theft count and a maximum sentence of life in prison for each charge related to violence against railway carriers.

The investigation involved Homeland Security Investigations, the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Bureau, the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department and the California Highway Patrol's Cargo Theft Interdiction Program.