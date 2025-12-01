12-Year-Old Girl Trapped In Sand During Thanksgiving Outing In US Rescued

A quick-thinking father and fast-acting Texas emergency services prevented a potential tragedy on Thanksgiving Thursday when a 12-year-old girl became trapped under sand at Panther Creek, officials said. The incident occurred during a family outing when the girl was digging a hole in a sandbar, reported ABC News.

According to the Woodlands Fire Department, the girl's father immediately rushed to her side and removed the sand from around her head, allowing her to breathe. The department reported that when emergency crews arrived, only her head and face were visible above the sand.

Emergency Teams Make Timely Rescue

Multiple emergency agencies immediately responded to the scene on the west bank of the creek in The Woodlands, near Houston. Teams carefully stabilized the area and removed the sand, rescuing the girl safely.

Child Returned Safely

Officials confirmed that the girl was completely safe and was released to her parents after a medical examination. Officials praised the joint efforts of the father and emergency crews, which helped prevent a serious tragedy.