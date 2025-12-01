Advertisement

12-Year-Old Girl Trapped In Sand During Thanksgiving Outing In US Rescued

Officials confirmed that the girl was completely safe and was released to her parents after a medical examination.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
12-Year-Old Girl Trapped In Sand During Thanksgiving Outing In US Rescued
Representative Image
  • A 12-year-old girl became trapped under sand at Panther Creek on Thanksgiving Thursday
  • Her father quickly removed sand from around her head to help her breathe before help arrived
  • Multiple emergency teams responded swiftly to stabilize the area and rescue the girl safely
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A quick-thinking father and fast-acting Texas emergency services prevented a potential tragedy on Thanksgiving Thursday when a 12-year-old girl became trapped under sand at Panther Creek, officials said. The incident occurred during a family outing when the girl was digging a hole in a sandbar, reported ABC News.

According to the Woodlands Fire Department, the girl's father immediately rushed to her side and removed the sand from around her head, allowing her to breathe. The department reported that when emergency crews arrived, only her head and face were visible above the sand.

Emergency Teams Make Timely Rescue

Multiple emergency agencies immediately responded to the scene on the west bank of the creek in The Woodlands, near Houston. Teams carefully stabilized the area and removed the sand, rescuing the girl safely.

Child Returned Safely

Officials confirmed that the girl was completely safe and was released to her parents after a medical examination. Officials praised the joint efforts of the father and emergency crews, which helped prevent a serious tragedy.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com