3 Killed In Massive Nepal Protest, Army Deployed, Water Cannons On Roads

At least three people were killed and more than a hundred were injured in violent clashes in Nepal's Kathmandu as Gen-Z protestors took to the streets to protest against corruption and the government's ban on several media apps. The army was deployed in the Nepali capital after angry protesters broke curfew restrictions and entered restricted zones near Parliament.

Police responded with water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets after demonstrators threw tree branches and water bottles and shouted anti-government slogans. Some protesters even managed to enter the Parliament compound, intensifying the situation, according to a report by The Kathmandu Post.

In response to the unrest, the Kathmandu District Administration Office extended the curfew-- initially imposed in the capital's Baneshwar area. The new restrictions now include several high-security zones, such as the President's residence (Shital Niwas), the Vice-President's residence in Lainchaur, Maharajgunj, all sides of Singha Durbar, the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar, and adjacent areas.

According to Chief District Officer Chhabilal Rijal, the curfew will remain in effect from 12:30 PM to 10:00 PM (local time). The public has been strictly prohibited from movement, gatherings, protests, or encirclement activities within these zones.

Two people were reportedly injured due to the rubber bullet fired by police to control the crowd. In Kathmandu, Kantipur Television journalist Shyam Shrestha was hit by a rubber bullet while covering the demonstrations in Baneshwar. He is currently receiving treatment at Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, another person was injured in Damak, the hometown of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, after protests turned violent.

Why People Are Protesting

In Nepal, several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, have been inaccessible since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused. Popular platforms, such as Instagram and Snapchat, have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news, and business.

The move has sparked public outrage, especially among young people, who accuse the government of stifling free expression while failing to address deep-seated corruption. On Monday, thousands of Generation Z demonstrators marched in Kathmandu demanding that the government lift its ban on social media platforms and end the culture of corruption pervading the country.

"We were triggered by the social media ban, but that is not the only reason we are gathered here," student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24, told news agency AFP.

"We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalised in Nepal."

Another student, Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the "authoritarian attitude" of the government.

"We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation," she told AFP.

Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.

"There have been movements abroad against corruption, and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well," said protester Bhumika Bharati.

Why Apps Were Banned

The cabinet decided last month to give the affected companies seven days to register in Nepal, establish a point of contact, and designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer. The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.

In a statement on Sunday, the government said it respected freedom of thought and expression and was committed to "creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use".

Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past. The government blocked access to the Telegram messaging app in July, citing a rise in online fraud and money laundering. It lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok in August last year after the platform agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.