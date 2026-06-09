World's Most Beautiful Hotels 2026 List Includes This Luxury Hotel In Madhya Pradesh

The world's most remarkable hotels are no longer judged solely by their luxury offerings. Today, architecture, cultural significance, sustainability and design excellence play an equally important role in defining an exceptional stay. Recognising properties that excel in these areas, the Prix Versailles recently honoured some of the most beautiful hotels across the globe. One Indian property from Madhya Pradesh also earned a coveted place on the prestigious 2026 list.

Here Are The 16 Most Beautiful Hotels In The World, As Per Prix Versailles:

1. The Arcadia Place, Lugu Lake, China

Perched on an alpine lake in Sichuan and embraced by breathtaking mountains, this stunning village gem immerses itself effortlessly into a picture-postcard setting and the ancient culture of the local Mosuo people.

The Arcadia Place, Lugu Lake, China

2. The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou, China

Inspired by the residences of historic silk merchants, the property features 68 guestrooms and suites with up to 270-degree panoramic views of West Lake and the Hangzhou skyline. Bonus: it has a rooftop Sky Garden.

The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou, China

3. Sir Prague, Prague

Set along the Vltava River and steps from the iconic Dancing House, Sir Prague occupies a neo-Renaissance building and offers 76 rooms designed by Linda Boronkay, former Design Director of Soho House.

Sir Prague, Prague

4. Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat, Germany

It has been designed by the renowned Milanese architect Matteo Thun. The retreat sits on the shores of Bavaria's Lake Chiemsee, and it offers 28 exclusive suites with panoramic views of the lake and mountains, a heated outdoor pool, and a boutique wellness area.

Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat, Germany

5. La Fondation, France

The only hotel on the historic Santa Fe Plaza, with over 100 years of hospitality. Every room features original artwork. You also get a chance to enjoy the award-winning Northern New Mexican cuisine at La Plazuela, and sunset cocktails at the seasonal Bell Tower Bar.

La Fondation, France

6. Les Roches, France

Les Roches has been a landmark of exclusive retreats and fine dining for close to a century. Over the decades, it has served some of the biggest names, including Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Christian Dior, Winston Churchill and Françoise Sagan.

Les Roches, France

7. The Telegraph Hotel, Georgia

The rooms are restored by design studio Neri & Hu. The hotel offers a perfect blend of mid-century Soviet brutalism with modern luxury. It won't be wrong to say that the hotel is the heartbeat of Tbilisi's social scene.

The Telegraph Hotel, Georgia

8. Villa Dubrovnik, Croatia

All rooms at Villa Dubrovnik offer outstanding comfort and immaculate interiors designed by Studio Arthur Casas. The floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea and Dubrovnik's Old Town are the X-factors here.

Villa Dubrovnik, Croatia

9. The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, India

This restored 350-year-old palace offers views over lush gardens and a rainwater-fed lake, blending Bundelkhand tradition and princely grandeur with timeless elegance. Best part? It is just minutes from Panna National Park.

Also Read: This Pune Restaurant Is Featured Among World's Most Beautiful Restaurants For 2026

The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, India

10. Orient Express La Minerva, Italy

For those in quest of a hidden treasure in the vibrant heart of Rome, this place is for you. A rooftop restaurant and bar with stunning city and Pantheon views make it an ideal pick for travellers.

Orient Express La Minerva, Italy

11. Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Italy

Did you know Charlie Chaplin and Walt Disney were served at this hotel? Now, you know what makes this place special.

Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Italy

12. Kasbah d'If, Morocco

Just a short distance from Marrakech, where the Agafay Desert meets the Atlas peaks, Kasbah d'If is built from natural materials and shaped by ancestral craftsmanship.

Kasbah d'If, Morocco

13. Naboa, Mexico

This one is tucked into the heart of the Tulum jungle. It gives you a clear invitation to take a back seat, relax and retreat. The Naboa hospitality feels more like a ritual, and every gesture they offer is like a warm hug.

Naboa, Mexico

14. Soori Penang, Malaysia

Soori Penang is an award-winning project by architect Soo K. Chan. Reason? Chan was born and raised in the very shophouses that now house the hotel. Sweet, isn't it?

Soori Penang, Malaysia

15. Desert Rock, Saudi Arabia

It is spread across 30,000 square metres of raw nature in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea region. From adrenaline-pumped mountain climbing to spa therapies, the hotel has a lot to offer.

Desert Rock, Saudi Arabia

16. Maison Mystique, Thailand

The boutique hotel is described as a house of imagination that transcends the ordinary. The 22-room property spans 44 rai of gardens hiding mazes and secret enclosures. The hotel also has a library that transforms into a jazz bar after dark. And don't miss the cocktails garnished with smoked herbs and edible flowers.

Maison Mystique, Thailand