Why Running Vacations Are Taking Over Travel Itineraries

Running vacations are becoming a popular travel trend. It is a trip where fitness, specifically running, is a central part of the travel experience. More people are now choosing to explore new places while running, either in the form of a fun run in the city or a workout holiday in the mountains. A recent National Geographic report shows that this trend is spreading across the globe and changing how we experience travel.

Take the Generali Night Run in Budapest as an example. This annual nighttime running event in Hungary's capital takes place every August, offering participants a unique chance to race through the city's illuminated streets.

Now imagine – it is almost sunset at the Muegyetem Wharf in Budapest. Runners gather for the Generali Night Run. They race past Buda Castle, glide under the Chain Bridge, and sweep along the Danube as the Parliament and Margaret Bridge glow in the twilight. Music blasts, the crowd cheers, and the city comes alive. This is a new way to travel.

“Running that half marathon in Budapest was an incredible experience and the city easily lends itself to casual running,” Drew Loynes, a Londoner who joined the Budapest night run after quitting his tech job to travel, told National Geographic.

A study by David J. Linden, a neuroscience professor at Johns Hopkins University, says the ‘runner's high' you feel after a run is likely caused by endocannabinoids – natural chemicals in the body that are similar to cannabis. These chemicals can reach the brain, helping you feel relaxed, less anxious and more at ease. They can also boost your focus, memory and mood.

Hospitality company Accor reports a 50% increase in searches for “workout holidays” over the past year, predicting athletic adventures as one of 2025's biggest travel trends.

While running is often a solitary activity, those who do it in groups tend to get much more out of the experience, both socially and emotionally.

According to Strava's 2024 Year in Sport report, global participation in running clubs jumped by 59% in 2024. This has led some companies to introduce run club trips later this summer. Some of the companies offer a chance to explore up to 16 European destinations, taking in iconic sites such as the Eiffel Tower and the Colosseum, on foot.

With run clubs surging in popularity last year, running holidays seem like the natural next step.

