Which City Is Known As The World's Northernmost Capital?

- This capital near the Arctic Circle sees extreme daylight shifts between summer and winter.
- Known for its unique location, this city experiences long winters and near 24-hour summer daylight.
- Positioned far north, this capital offers dramatic seasonal contrasts and rare natural phenomena.
Some capitals are known for their history, while others are famous for their architecture or cultural significance. But there is one capital city that stands out because of its location. Situated close to the Arctic Circle, this destination experiences dramatic seasonal changes, including nearly 24 hours of daylight in summer and long, dark winters. Despite its remote location, it has become one of the most fascinating urban centres in the Nordic region.
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Reykjavik Is The World's Northernmost Capital
Located in Iceland, Reykjavik is widely recognised as the world's northernmost sovereign-state capital. Positioned at approximately 64° north latitude, it lies farther north than any other national capital city. Despite its location, Reykjavik is home to more than a third of Iceland's population and serves as the country's political, cultural, and economic centre.
What Makes Reykjavik's Location So Unique?
Its position in the North Atlantic gives Reykjavik some unusual natural phenomena that attract travellers from around the world.
Some highlights include:
- Nearly 24 hours of daylight during parts of summer
- Very short daylight hours during winter
- Opportunities to see the Northern Lights during colder months
- Easy access to volcanic landscapes, glaciers, and geothermal areas
These seasonal contrasts are a major part of the city's appeal.
A Capital Surrounded By Natural Wonders
Unlike many major capitals, Reykjavik sits amid dramatic natural scenery.
Visitors can easily access:
- Blue Lagoon
- Golden Circle
- Volcanic fields and lava landscapes
- Waterfalls and geothermal springs
This proximity to nature makes Reykjavik a popular base for exploring Iceland.
Top Attractions In Reykjavik
The city itself offers plenty to explore beyond its natural surroundings.
Popular attractions include:
- Hallgrimskirkja
- Harpa Concert Hall
- Sun Voyager
- The Old Harbour area
The compact city centre also makes it easy to explore on foot.
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Why Travellers Visit Throughout The Year
Each season offers a different experience in Reykjavík.
Summer
- Midnight sun and extended daylight
- Pleasant temperatures for sightseeing
- Easier access to outdoor attractions
Winter
- Northern Lights viewing opportunities
- Snow-covered landscapes
- Seasonal festivals and winter activities
As a result, the city remains a year-round destination.
Best Time To Visit Reykjavik
The best time depends on what you want to experience:
- June to August: For long daylight hours and outdoor exploration
- September to March: For a chance to see the Northern Light
Both periods offer distinctly different perspectives of Iceland.
How To Reach Reykjavik
- By Air: Keflavik International Airport is the main gateway to the country
- By Road: Shuttle buses and rental cars connect the airport to the city centre
- By Sea: Cruise ships frequently stop in Reykjavik during the summer season
As the world's northernmost capital, Reykjavik offers a combination of urban life and extraordinary natural surroundings. From midnight sun and volcanic landscapes to Northern Lights and geothermal wonders, its location makes it unlike any other capital city on the planet.
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