What Your Suitcase Packing Style Says About Your Personality

"Are you a mountain or beach person?" - This is a commonly asked question, and your ideal holiday can say a lot about your personality. But did you know that personality assessment for a trip begins long before you reach your destination? That is right - it starts with your suitcase. How you pack for a trip, also known as your packing style, can reveal quite a bit about your personality type. Different people have different methods - some pack everything neatly, while others simply stuff it all in and struggle to close the suitcase. Here is what your luggage packing style may reveal about you.

Here Are 5 Popular Packing Styles And What They Say About You:

1. Packing Everything Under The Sun

These kinds of packers carry everything they own in their suitcase. From the necessary items to the most random things no one else might think of, they have it all. Hairdryer? Sorted. Empty utensils? Yes, they are in there. Extra towels that could be shared with fellow travellers? Absolutely. These travellers are often guilty of overweight baggage at airport check-in.

Personality Type: This packing style suggests that such individuals like to be over-prepared for any situation. They are thoughtful and cautious, though at times they may overthink or worry too much about what could go wrong.

2. Packing At The Last Possible Minute

Photo: Pexels

We all know someone (or are that someone) who packs at the very last moment. The empty suitcase has been lying open for two days, but it only gets packed two hours before leaving for the airport.

Personality Type: These travellers might have a laid-back attitude or a tendency to procrastinate. They could also be adrenaline-seekers who thrive under pressure, often leaving things to the eleventh hour.

3. Packing Using All Viral Hacks And Tricks

Photo: Pexels

These packers have binge-watched every Instagram reel and YouTube short about travel hacks. They are cutting soap bars, wrapping perfume bottles in nappies, coating toothpaste with salt, and hiding cash in secret compartments. Rolling clothes to save space? Always. They might even record the whole packing process for social media.

Personality Type: These travellers are digital-savvy, curious, and open to trying new trends. They prefer fresh ideas over conventional routines and often like to stand out.

4. Forgetting To Pack Important Things

Some travellers are confident they have packed everything they need - until they reach the airport or hotel and realise something crucial is missing. This often leads to stress during the trip.

Personality Type: These packers tend to be forgetful or easily distracted. They may also have a calm and flexible attitude, choosing to deal with problems as they arise rather than stress ahead of time.

5. Packing A Month Before The Trip

Photo: Pexels

Some travellers start packing a whole month in advance. A suitcase is placed in the corner of the room, and things are added to it daily. Two days before departure, the suitcase is zipped up, ready to go.

Personality Type: These individuals are highly organised, forward-thinking, and efficient. They balance their personal and professional lives with ease, often excelling at both.

Which one of these is your style of packing? Let us know in the comments section below.

Note: This personality breakdown is purely for entertainment purposes and is not based on any scientific evaluation or psychological study.