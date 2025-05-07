Viral Video Shows Japan's Crystal Clear Drains Filled With Fish, Leaves Internet In Awe

Japan has become a favourite travel destination for tourists around the world - and for good reason. From its vibrant nightlife to scenic hotspots, the country offers an abundance of attractions wherever you go. Japan is also celebrated as one of the cleanest countries in the world. The population's dedication to cleanliness is evident in their transport systems, gardens, and even their drains. Recently, a video of a drainage system in Shimabara, Nagasaki, went viral on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by @ananya.ray, captured scenes of a drain where numerous koi fish were seen swimming in crystal-clear water. The video gave the impression of a giant aquarium rather than a polluted drain.

The side note read, "Even the gutters are spotless in Japan. While typical street gutters in Japan aren't usually this clear, what you're seeing here are specially protected canals where fish have been added to attract tourists. However, in the Japanese countryside and smaller cities, it's not uncommon to find storm drains with koi fish and even turtles. These drains may not be as crystal clear as the one pictured, but they are clean enough to sustain aquatic life. If you're ever visiting rural Japan, save this spot; you won't regret it!"

The video went viral in no time. In the comments section, several people agreed that Japan is indeed a clean country, but not all of them were convinced by the "clean drain" claim.

One user said, "I saw this on my trip to Japan at Easter. They have culverts with fresh water! Quite magical."

Another added, "I have been to Japan, and it really is beautiful and so incredibly clean!"

A viewer claimed, "This is not true everywhere in Japan. The gutters are not this clean. This is a specific area in Japan where the government cleans the gutters and places these koi fish to boost tourism."

"Everywhere in the world should be as clean as this," read another comment.

What are your views on this clip? Tell us in the comments section below!