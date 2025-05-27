Viral Video: New Zealander Man's Paragliding Expedition In Bir Billing, India Wins Internet

Some people live for the thrill. Adventurous activities fuel their adrenaline and they deliberately seek such once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Benjamin Kellet, a skilled paraglider from New Zealand, harbours a similar feeling. His Instagram handle is replete with videos of him paragliding over picturesque terrains, flying with the birds and being in one with nature. In his latest Instagram entry, Benjamin undertook the mission of covering 200 kilometres in the air from Bir Billing — India's paragliding capital in Himachal Pradesh. “Day 1 of trying to fly 200 kms in India,” read the text overlay.

Benjamin Kellet had it all chalked out — He took off from Bir Billing and paraglided “straight down the ridge, right past Dharmshala” before returning to the origin. Up in the air, the adventure enthusiast captures the majestic Himalayan ranges below, rocky cliffs, rugged landscapes and lush valleys. Throughout his journey, Benjamin shared real-time updates on how many kilometres and minutes he covered. At one point, he encountered a vulture and said, “These guys are so good. They help us find the climbs.” Four hours down, on his way back, Benjamin located a familiar spot below where he enjoyed tea with his paragliding companion.

During the descent, Benjamin Kellet spotted a subtle fire outbreak and avoided flying over the area. Soon after, he started his downward glide and touched the ground below. “What a beautiful end to the day,” he admitted. “Mission accomplished”, read the text layout.

Benjamin Kellet's caption read, “After a 12-hour taxi ride back to Bir, we got 5 hours sleep and decided to have a crack at the classic 200km flat triangle from Bir Billing. The conditions were amazing and were by far the easiest 200km I've ever flown, 6.5 hours. What an incredible place, can't wait to go back!”

The post received plenty of reactions.

“Serious question - toilet breaks?” wondered a user.

“How much training does it take to do this?” asked an enthusiastic traveller.

“Bro said Day 1 at the start and gave us this Earth Premium tour,” joked another.

“Do the birds attack anytime?” asked one person.

“People saw this and decided grades should determine your life,” read a sarcastic remark.

“It's so peaceful, I would've fallen asleep within the first hour,” revealed an individual.

So far, the video has received more than 2 million views.