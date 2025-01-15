Viral Video: Indian Skydiver Unfurls Maha Kumbh Flag From Bangkok Skies

As millions gather in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh, one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, a skydiver contributed to the important event by unfurling the Maha Kumbh flag in the skies of Bangkok, Thailand. The video capturing this special tribute by skydiver Anamika from Prayagraj has gone viral on Instagram with over 8 million views. For the unversed, skydiving is a sport or activity performed under supervision and training in which a person jumps from an aircraft and experiences free fall before landing with the help of a parachute.

Another video offers a glimpse into Anamika's training process for skydiving. She improves her strength in the gym and attends multiple training sessions before taking the leap. The video then moves to Anamika showcasing the Maha Kumbh flag and then diving into the sky gracefully to unfurl the flag at an incredible height.

"Inviting the world for MAHAKUMBH @ Prayagraj from the skies of Bangkok Thailand," read the post's caption.

Many viewers were amazed by the feat and shared their appreciation in the comments section.

"Such a great way to welcome the world to Maha Kumbh," an Instagram user wrote. Another added, "Congratulations on such a noble jump."

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: Your Guide To 7 Must-Visit Spots In Prayagraj

A proud viewer said, "Yes, we are from Prayagraj." Many said, "Proud of you sister for this brave and incredible feat."

The Maha Kumbh 2025, being held after 12 years, started on the banks of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on January 13 and will continue till February 26.