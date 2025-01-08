Mahakumbh 2025: Your Guide To 7 Must-Visit Spots In Prayagraj

The world's largest Hindu gathering, Mahakumbh, is set to transform Prayagraj in 2025 into a pulsating hub of spirituality, culture, and vibrant energy. Millions are expected to flock to this historic city for a dip in the holy Sangam during the festival, but Prayagraj is much more than its famous confluence of rivers. The city is steeped in history, culinary delights, and architectural gems that deserve a spot on your itinerary. From its iconic ghats to its hidden gems, this city has a little something for everyone. Whether you're here for the spiritual experience or the cultural spectacle, these top spots in Prayagraj will leave you with unforgettable memories.

Also Read: Special Trains To Run From Una To Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh Starting January 17

Mahakumbh 2025: Here Are 7 Places To Visit In Prayagraj:

1. Sangam

No trip to Prayagraj during Mahakumbh is complete without a visit to the Sangam. This is where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers unite, creating a spiritual hotspot for pilgrims and visitors alike. The serene waters, punctuated by colourful boats and chants from the ghats, offer an otherworldly charm. Early mornings are especially mesmerising, with golden sunlight reflecting off the rivers as devotees perform rituals. Make sure to book a boat ride to fully soak in the atmosphere.

The ghats of Prayagraj come alive during the festival. Photo: Instagram/soumyadeep_97

2. Allahabad Fort

Situated near the Sangam, the Allahabad Fort is an architectural masterpiece built by Emperor Akbar in 1583. While a portion of the fort is restricted as it is under the control of the Indian Army, the accessible areas, including the famed Ashoka Pillar and Saraswati Koop, are worth a visit. The fort comes alive during Mahakumbh, with its massive walls bearing witness to centuries of history. Don't miss the Patalpuri Temple and the Akshaya Vat, a sacred banyan tree that holds immense religious significance.

3. Triveni Sangam Ghats

The ghats near the Sangam are where the real magic of Mahakumbh unfolds. As the evening aarti begins, the atmosphere turns electric, with priests holding flaming torches, and devotional music filling the air. The ghats also double as a melting pot of culture, where you can meet ascetics, travellers, and photographers, all captivated by the same energy. Grab a cup of hot chai from the vendors as you sit back and watch the spectacle.

Allahabad Fort standing tall by the banks of Yamuna. Photo: Instagram/indialostandfound

4. Anand Bhavan

Prayagraj isn't just about its religious significance; it's also a city that played a pivotal role in India's independence movement. Anand Bhavan, the former residence of the Nehru family, offers a fascinating peek into this era. Now a museum, the house showcases artefacts, photographs, and documents that chronicle the life and times of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. The manicured gardens are a great spot to relax and reflect after a tour.

5. All Saints Cathedral

A striking reminder of Prayagraj's colonial past, All Saints Cathedral is a Gothic-style Anglican church that dates back to the late 19th century. Locally known as Patthar Girja (the stone church), its grandeur lies in its stained glass windows, towering spires, and intricate carvings. During Mahakumbh, the church offers a quieter retreat where visitors can admire its stunning architecture and experience a slice of Prayagraj's diverse cultural history.

6. Khusro Bagh

For those seeking a quiet moment away from the Mahakumbh hustle, Khusro Bagh is a hidden gem. This Mughal garden complex houses the tombs of Khusro Mirza, the eldest son of Emperor Jahangir, and other royal family members. The intricate Mughal-era carvings on the tombs are a testament to the city's rich heritage. The lush greenery and peaceful vibe make it an ideal spot for a leisurely stroll or some Insta-worthy snaps.

The imposing facade of Khusro Bagh. Photo: Instagram/sadhpramesh

7. Civil Lines

After all the sightseeing, it's time to treat your taste buds. Head to Civil Lines, Prayagraj's buzzing commercial hub, for some lip-smacking street food. From piping hot kachoris served with spicy aloo sabzi to creamy kulfis, this area is a paradise for food lovers. If you're in the mood for a hearty meal, try some Mughlai delicacies like biryani and kebabs. Don't forget to wash it all down with a glass of refreshing lassi.

While the landmarks of Prayagraj are incredible, the real highlight of Mahakumbh lies in the people and the energy they bring to the city. The vibrant tents housing devotees, the kaleidoscope of sadhus draped in saffron, and the mesmerising cultural performances make Mahakumbh a sensory extravaganza. Even if you're not particularly religious, the sheer scale and spirit of this gathering are enough to leave you in awe.