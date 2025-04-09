Watch: Dutch YouTuber Surprised By "Expensive Side" Of Delhi, Gets Schooled By Indians

A YouTuber's video claiming to show the "luxury side" of Delhi has gone viral and raised many eyebrows online. Tom (@Traveltomtom), who hails from the Netherlands, visited the well-known Khan Market in India's national capital and described a "Western" meal he had there. He starts the video by saying, "This is the rich people's market here in Delhi. I asked for a place where we could have like a Western kind of breakfast and I'm like, 'Really?' This is India. Full of contrast." As he walks down what he describes as a "small alley," he wonders aloud about where he is actually going. He is eventually seen entering a cafe. A security guard opens the door for him and he climbs up the stairs to the seating area.

As he shows off the aesthetic interiors of the establishment, he expresses astonishment. He says, "You're going to be surprised... what you're going to see here is a completely different world. Peaceful little oasis. Beautiful coffee shop." He proceeds to name some of the dishes he tried, along with their approximate prices. He relishes avocado on toast, poached eggs, a Greek-style yoghurt smoothie bowl and fresh juices. "For Indian standards, this is obviously expensive because avocado on toast is $10. Juices are like $4. Granola smoothie bowl was like $7 or $8. So it's going to be an expensive breakfast."

In the comments, many people disagreed with the YouTuber's characterisation of "Indian standards." Some users pointed out that such cafes are not considered expensive by everyone. Others were angered that the YouTuber had such a myopic view of India. Read some of the reactions below:

"This guy really needs a reality check!"

"Bro thinks Indians only eat on the street bro even middle-class Indians will visit places like that once a week it's not on the expensive side."

"He's living under a rock. Don't take him seriously. All the best brother."

"The rage I felt when he said it is expensive as per Indian standards. Do you really know Indian standards?? In normal breakfast, we eat more than that and more expensive even as a middle-class person."

"Those fruits and vegetables are imported to serve and they cost equally as expensive vs in places like the UK where an avocado can be bought 2 for £1.49."

"Bro that's not expensive you think Indian standards cannot afford that even middle-class Indians eat food more expensive than this in restaurants. That's a normal place not an expensive place. If you want to try expensive then visit the Taj Hotel you will know what expensive means in India."

"Bro Indians can afford avocado. And we have great options for breakfast. I eat avocado toast at home. I can make some at home...which is far cheaper than that restaurant."

