Viral: Scottish Vlogger Travels On Kochi Water Metro, Gives It A Rating Of...

From the mist-laden, lush hills of Munnar to the tranquil backwaters of Alleppey, Kerala is a nature-lover's paradise. Among the multiple tourist hotspots, one place that deserves special mention is Kochi. This coastal city is known for its colonial architecture, spice markets and of course, the calm backwaters. But do you know about the Kochi Water Metro? This sustainable mode of transportation connects various parts of the city through its intricate network of waterways. It not only improves connectivity but also reduces on-road traffic congestion.

Recently, a Scottish vlogger in India (@hugh.abroad) undertook a Kochi Water Metro ride from Fort Kochi to the High Court and shared his experience on Instagram. A one-way ticket to the High Court costs Rs 40. After paying the amount, the traveller received a pass and used it to board the boat. He was impressed by the cleanliness, spacious seating arrangement and the air conditioning. The boat was also equipped with sockets and USB ports.

On the way to the destination, which took approximately 20 minutes, the vlogger was treated to scenic glimpses of the backwaters, swaying palm trees and luxury hotels. He called it a 10/10 experience. The viral video has clocked 5.9 million views.

More About Kochi Water Metro

Kochi has become the first city in India to launch a Water Metro Project. The first boat, named Muziris, started operating in December 2021. The vessel is one of the 23 battery-powered electric boats.

Terminals

There are a total of 8 terminals, including Vytilla, High Court, Vypin, Kakkanad, South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Eloor and Fort Kochi.

Places To See In Kochi

1. Chinese Fishing Nets

These tall fishing nets, introduced by Chinese explorers, are known for their unique design.

2. St. George Forane Church

This oldest church with Persian architecture draws tourists in large numbers.

3. Folklore Museum

The museum houses decades-old traditional masks, musical instruments and dance costumes, offering a peek into Kochi's cultural heritage.

4. Mattancherry

The Mattancherry Palace is a must-visit alongside the Paradesi Synagogue — a Jewish market selling everything from spices, garments, souvenirs and more.

5. Cherai Beach

You can opt for swimming and sunbathing here. There is also a popular spot for dolphin sightings.