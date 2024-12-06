US Millionaire Bryan Johnson Discovers Bengaluru Hotel Selling 'Clean Air As A Service'

Bryan Johnson posted a picture from the Bengaluru hotel.

US millionaire and age-reversal enthusiast Bryan Johnson is in India to promote his book Don't Die. Over the past week, Mr Johnson has posted some interesting discoveries on social media from his travels around the country. And his latest post is about a Bengaluru hotel selling "clean air". The 47-year-old shared a photo of a plaque, which claimed the hotel guest room had an AQI of 2.4. "Hotel selling clean air as a service," read Mr Johson's caption to the picture. The hotel board also mentioned that their room AQi was better than New York's (8.7), London's (5.0), Tokyo's (6.0) and Sydney's (3.2).

Also Read: Where Everyone's Traveling In 2024: The Top 10 Must-Visit Spots

Hotel selling clean air as a service pic.twitter.com/YUwn3PrNsh — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 5, 2024

Soon after Mr Johnson shared his take on luxury "clean air," social media users rushed to the comment section.

Alex Tabarrok, Professor of Economics at George Mason, commented, "In most of the world, you go outside for fresh air, in India, you go inside."

In most of the world you go outside for fresh air—in India you go inside. — Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) December 5, 2024

Also Read: 6 Stunning Countries Near India You Can Visit Without Spending A Fortune

Another person highlighted how a startup was selling fresh air from Canada to China, "There was a startup selling fresh air from Canada to China for USD 20 per bottle," read the comment.

There was a startup selling fresh air from Canada to China



$20 per bottle pic.twitter.com/V28dXE3rk2 — Yuchen Jin (@Yuchenj_UW) December 5, 2024

"Shopping malls in Delhi are flexing as well," said a person from Delhi.

shopping malls in delhi be flexing as well pic.twitter.com/05MniAyY5Z — vidhvat (@vidhvatm) December 5, 2024

A comment read, "Selling air is the ultimate protection racket. What's next, charging for sunlight? Someone's been watching too many o'hare Lorax reruns."

selling air is the ultimate protection racket. what's next, charging for sunlight? someone's been watching too many o'hare lorax reruns — Vito "the Don" (@vito_him) December 5, 2024

Also Read: 9 Unmissable Winter Festivals In India That Will Make Chilly Days Full Of Celebrations

In another post on X, Bryan Johnson shared a photo of India Gate in Delhi and pointed towards the dangers of normalising air pollution. Alongside it, he expressed his profound shock. "Breathing the air is like smoking multiple cigarettes a day. Yet no one wears a mask or has air filters in their indoor environments," read an excerpt from his note.

I've loved being in India. My first time.



I am shocked by how normalized Indians are to poor air quality. Breathing the air is like smoking multiple cigarettes a day. Yet no one wears a mask or has air filters in their indoor environments.



India has an amazing opportunity;… pic.twitter.com/4ISLKWM4lp — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 3, 2024

Mr Johnson is known for what many describe as an obsession with anti-ageing. He developed Blueprint, a platform to explore cutting-edge ways and methods for age reversal. The 47-year-old has been part of some radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son.