US Millionaire Bryan Johnson Discovers Bengaluru Hotel Selling 'Clean Air As A Service'

Bryan Johnson posted a picture from the Bengaluru hotel.
US millionaire and age-reversal enthusiast Bryan Johnson is in India to promote his book Don't Die. Over the past week, Mr Johnson has posted some interesting discoveries on social media from his travels around the country. And his latest post is about a Bengaluru hotel selling "clean air". The 47-year-old shared a photo of a plaque, which claimed the hotel guest room had an AQI of 2.4. "Hotel selling clean air as a service," read Mr Johson's caption to the picture. The hotel board also mentioned that their room AQi was better than New York's (8.7), London's (5.0), Tokyo's (6.0) and Sydney's (3.2).
Soon after Mr Johnson shared his take on luxury "clean air," social media users rushed to the comment section.
Alex Tabarrok, Professor of Economics at George Mason, commented, "In most of the world, you go outside for fresh air, in India, you go inside."
Another person highlighted how a startup was selling fresh air from Canada to China, "There was a startup selling fresh air from Canada to China for USD 20 per bottle," read the comment.
"Shopping malls in Delhi are flexing as well," said a person from Delhi.
A comment read, "Selling air is the ultimate protection racket. What's next, charging for sunlight? Someone's been watching too many o'hare Lorax reruns."
In another post on X, Bryan Johnson shared a photo of India Gate in Delhi and pointed towards the dangers of normalising air pollution. Alongside it, he expressed his profound shock. "Breathing the air is like smoking multiple cigarettes a day. Yet no one wears a mask or has air filters in their indoor environments," read an excerpt from his note.
Mr Johnson is known for what many describe as an obsession with anti-ageing. He developed Blueprint, a platform to explore cutting-edge ways and methods for age reversal. The 47-year-old has been part of some radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son.