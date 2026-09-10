'Trying To Be Cool In Business Class,' Creator's Hilarious Meal Mishap Is Too Relatable

A woman travelling in business class on an Air India flight found herself in an awkward situation after salad dressing spilled all over her white top while she was having her meal.

The influencer, named Wanderlust Himani, shared the incident on social media. She joked about how her attempt to look cool in business class quickly turned into an embarrassing moment.

The reel begins with text that reads, "Me: Trying to be cool in business class." Himani, who has over 5 lakh followers on her Instagram, can be seen opening a container of salad dressing from her meal tray. However, as soon as she opens it, the dressing spills onto her white top, leaving a large yellow stain.

The next text on the reel reads, "My husband says, Karwa li bezatti?" (Embarrassed yourself?)

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The meal served to her included a green salad along with a bun, bread and four round sweet dishes looking like rasgullas.

The woman later thanked the Air India crew for helping her deal with the situation. According to her post, the crew gave her a pyjama set so that she could change after her white top was stained.

"Thanks to Air India crew who gave me pajama set to change in," she captioned the video, adding, "Only clumsy people will relate!"

Soon, the comment section got filled with laughing emojis, especially with those who have had similar experiences of accidentally spilling food or drinks on themselves on plane.

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One wrote, "Same thing happened to me as well. Hence stopped wearing light coloured clothes in flight."

Another commented, "Happened with me too but I was in eco so had to manage on my own."

"Same happened with me every time," wrote the next.

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