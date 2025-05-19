Watch: Vlogger Shares Video Of “Cat Cable Car” In Japan, Internet Is Impressed

Studio Ghibli's animated films have a strong fan base of their own. With the AI-created Ghibli art trending on social media, the animation style has now gone viral amongst a large audience worldwide. Several tourists are visiting Japan every year with the motive of seeing the places that inspired the scenes in Ghibli films. While getting tickets to tourist locations like Ghibli Park and Museum can be difficult, you can still visit nearby hidden places that will remind you of your favourite Ghibli movies.

In a video shared on Instagram, a vlogger shares that you can ride the Cat Cable Car from the Ikoma Cable Car Torii-Mae Station, which will take you to the real-life Ghibli village. The best part? It costs just two dollars or Rs 170 per person and offers a panoramic view of the Nara Basin.

The destination is Hozan-ji Temple. Located in Ikoma, Nara City, the offbeat place has a nostalgic and charming atmosphere with traditional architecture and a peaceful environment, which can evoke a sense of Studio Ghibli's world.

The video went viral with over two million views on Instagram. Several people shared their experience of visiting the Hozan-ji Temple in the comment section.

One user wrote, "I went there, it's my absolute favourite spot."

Another added, "I've been and it's awesome in hydrangea season!"

A viewer commented, "We have this planned for our trip to Nara next month."

"Thank you so much, I have added it to my itinerary. Grateful for people like you sharing these great spots," read a comment.

Hozan-ji is a Buddhist temple in Ikoma, Nara, Japan. Though officially dedicated to the deity Acala, the temple serves as a cult-center of the deity Kangiten and is also called 'Ikoma-Shoten'. The area is known for its ethereal mountaintop temple complex and hidden village, inspired by Studio Ghibli films.