A restaurant's greatest achievement is usually measured by the crowds it attracts, but one famed Chinese eatery is said to have crossed an unusual threshold. It has become so popular that government officials have been banned from eating at the restaurant, a source told CNN. Frequently visited by locals and tourists, this restaurant offers one of the best dining experiences in the country.

A Three-Michelin-Star Restaurant Off-Limits To Officials

Renowned for its exceptional cuisine and loyal following, King's Joy is the only Chinese restaurant in the world that has won both three Michelin stars and Michelin's Green Star for sustainable practices. The World's 50 Best Restaurants list has described it as “the world standard of vegetarian dining.”

The restaurant serves a fully vegetarian menu using ingredients sourced exclusively from China. Chefs rely on simple cooking methods and present each dish with elegant plating. Especially for travellers visiting for the first time, their menu is the best of way to experience China's culinary traditions.

Surprisingly, officials have been barred from dining at such a high-profile restaurant. The CNN report quotes a Chinese source as saying that King's Joy joined a list of roughly 50 Beijing venues that officials have been prohibited from visiting since last year. The list has not been released publicly, and authorities have not provided an official explanation for the restriction.

One possible reason could be the cost, as China has been tightening restrictions on luxury spending by public officials. President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive has targeted extravagant meals, costly entertainment and any conduct viewed as out of touch with ordinary people.

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Because of its high prices, a visit to King's Joy by officials could easily draw scrutiny and raise questions about the use of public funds.

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More About King's Joy

Since it opened in 2012, King's Joy has set the benchmark for vegetarian fine dining in China. It has hosted celebrities including Rupert Murdoch and Ashin, the frontman of the Taiwanese band Mayday. Foreign leaders such as Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have also dined there during official visits.

For many Western tourists visiting China for the first time, the restaurant has become a cultural landmark. While its reputation draws them in, the fully vegetarian menu gives travellers a refined introduction to Chinese culinary traditions through a modern approach.

The menu here changes every two weeks, ensuring a unique experience for even the regular diners. Meals are served as individual plates in a set menu, rather than the large shared platters common elsewhere in the country. If you're looking for another reason for a trip to China, this famous (yet banned for government officials) restaurant is it.