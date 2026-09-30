This Indian Destination Has A Lake Palace That You Can Reach Only By Boat

Rajasthan is one place in India that tells a lot of stories from its royal past. Some are known for their architecture, others are remembered for the rulers who once lived there. In Udaipur, one palace has earned a special place on travel guides for a reason.

With its beautiful white marble design and picture-perfect setting, it has become one of the city's most recognisable spots. What makes this palace special is that getting here is not as straightforward as you might expect. Here's why many first-time visitors are mesmerised by this place and it stands apart.

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Lake Palace In Udaipur Can Only Be Reached By Boat

Photo: Unsplash

The Lake Palace, also known as Jag Niwas, stands on an island in Lake Pichola and is accessible only by boat. The palace was built between 1743 and 1746 under Maharana Jagat Singh II as a summer palace for the royal family. It was later converted into a luxury heritage hotel.

Today, the boat ride is part of the experience. As the boat moves across Lake Pichola, the palace comes into view against the Aravalli hills and the older buildings of Udaipur. The lake also has another well-known island palace, Jag Mandir, while the City Palace stands along its eastern bank.

What Is Inside The Lake Palace?

The palace was designed as a summer retreat and faces east. Rajasthan Tourism describes its architecture as a combination of black and white marble, with semi-precious stones, courtyards, fountains, gardens and pillared terraces.

The building is now operated as Taj Lake Palace, a luxury hotel. Guests arrive by boat rather than through a conventional road entrance. This is what makes the stay particularly different from staying at a heritage hotel on land.

Photo: Unsplash

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Why Lake Pichola Is Important To Udaipur

The palace is closely tied to the identity of Udaipur, a city known for its lakes and palace architecture. Lake Pichola itself dates back to the 14th century and was later enlarged during the reign of Maharana Udai Singh II, who founded Udaipur in 1553. The lake takes its name from frm the village of Picholi.

A boat ride on Lake Pichola is one of the popular ways to see Udaipur, particularly around sunset, when the City Palace, surrounding hills and island palaces are reflected on the water.

So, if you are exploring Udaipur, don't just look for the Lake Palace from the shore. The palace itself sits across the water, and getting there means taking a boat.