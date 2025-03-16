Safe For Drinking: These Places Offer Cleanest And Best-Tasting Tap Water In The World

Vacationing in areas with high-quality tap water allows tourists to skip bottled water, reducing plastic waste and pollution. However, clean drinking tap water is not available everywhere. In some areas, tap water is clear, while in others, a higher calcium content may give it a chalky taste and could be unfit for drinking. So, where in the world can you find the best tap water that is not just safe to drink, but is also considered the "tastiest"? AllClear, a travel insurance company, recently analysed over 2,000 tap water-related posts on Reddit. According to their findings, New York City emerged as the most frequently mentioned destination for top-quality tap water in North America.

Locals in New York firmly believe that their water — sourced from the Catskill mountains — is the best in the world. Many claim it plays a key role in the city's iconic and delicious pizza and bagels, while visitors to the Big Apple often express surprise at how good it tastes.

In Europe, travellers often praise Scotland's water for its bottled-water-like purity. Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Norway also received high acclaim for their exceptional tap water.

Australia, New Zealand, and Chilean Patagonia (in South America) earned honourable mentions from Reddit users for their high-quality drinking water.

“Vienna is specifically highlighted for its high-quality hydration, while Swiss cities like Geneva, Lausanne and Zurich consistently impress travellers with their exceptional tasting tap water too,” AllClear said.

Rome, Portland, Seattle and Melbourne were also recognised for their great-tasting tap water.

According to AllClear, drinking clean tap water and reducing the use of bottled water helps prevent the consumption of micro- and nano-sized plastic particles, which can have negative health consequences.