Thinking Of A Hill Station Wedding? Here Are The Top 7 Destinations In India!

Best hill stations for hosting a wedding in India. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Weddings in India are extravagant affairs, and we leave no stone unturned to ensure our guests are delighted. Are you recently engaged and dreaming of a hill station wedding? Unsure which destination would be perfect to exchange your vows? Somewhere both you, your partner, and your guests can have the time of their lives? If so, we're here to make your planning easier. In this guide, we'll share the seven top hill stations in India that provide the perfect setting to say 'I do.' These stunning locations offer breathtaking beauty, ideal weather, and will surely make your special day unforgettable.

Also Read: The 10-Week Plan: What To Eat Every Week For Wedding-Ready Skin, Hair And Health

Here Are The 7 Best Hill Stations To Host A Destination Wedding In India:

1. Mussoorie

Also known as the 'Queen of the Hills,' Mussoorie is a breathtaking venue to host your dream wedding. This charming hill station offers scenic landscapes and pleasant weather year-round. With a range of beautiful properties to choose from, you'll have everything you need for a seamless celebration. Trust us - you and your guests are in for the time of your lives.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Ooty

If you're looking to host your wedding in South India, Ooty in Tamil Nadu is an excellent choice. Nestled in the Nilgiri Hills, it boasts lush green plantations and towering mountains all around. Imagine getting married amidst this breathtaking scenery - wouldn't that be incredible? Ooty offers a unique charm that sets it apart from other hill stations, so be sure to consider it as an option.

3. Rishikesh

Another option to consider is Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Situated in the foothills of the Himalayas beside the River Ganga, it offers a stunning location for your wedding. You'll find plenty of excellent hotels and resorts here that provide comfortable accommodations and catering services. Plus, it is easily accessible from several cities in North India.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Gulmarg

If you're in the mood for something truly extravagant, consider Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. Needless to say, the views here are breathtaking and will add an extra touch of magic to your big day. With snow-capped mountains and picturesque beauty, Gulmarg is perfect for a dreamy fairytale wedding. You can find a range of both affordable and high-end hotels here.

5. Darjeeling

Imagine a wedding set against the backdrop of the majestic Kanchenjunga in Darjeeling, West Bengal. This charming hill station, known for its lush tea gardens, offers a romantic and serene atmosphere. With a variety of delightful venues, from cosy tea estates to upscale hotels, your wedding will be both enchanting and unforgettable.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Manali

If adventure is on your mind, Manali in Himachal Pradesh is the place to be. Surrounded by stunning mountains and valleys, it's a picturesque location for your wedding. Choose from a range of resorts that cater to all budgets, and enjoy the thrill of outdoor activities for you and your guests before or after your celebration.

7. Coorg

Coorg in Karnataka is a captivating destination for a romantic wedding. With its rolling hills, lush greenery, and fragrant coffee plantations, it creates a beautiful backdrop for your special day. Whether you opt for a luxurious resort or a charming homestay, Coorg's warm hospitality and serene atmosphere will ensure a delightful experience for you and your guests.

Also Read: 6 Wedding Snack Ideas Will Have Your Guests Talking Long After 'I Do'