The Arizona Attraction So Popular That Only 64 People Are Allowed In Each Day

When we say The Wave in Arizona, does it ring a bell? We all think of beautiful sandstone formations with bright colours, swirling lines and landscapes that seem almost otherworldly. As exotic as it sounds and looks, getting there isn't a cakewalk. Located on the border of Utah and Arizona, hiking at this Jurassic age wonder comes with its own set of guidelines, precautions and plenty of preparation.

Content creator Jose Salas, who experienced it firsthand, documented his journey through a video on social media.

Only 64 people are allowed to hike The Wave each day. “About 48 of those applied months ago, while 12 are from the daily lottery,” Jose explained. For those lucky enough to win a spot through the daily lottery, he suggested cancelling other plans and making the trip, calling it “a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

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Once you win a permit, a mandatory safety briefing is held the following morning, after which you can collect your permit and begin the hike. Jose recommended starting before sunrise and downloading AllTrails in advance, as there is no phone service along the route.

“You will get lost if you don't have this because this is an unmarked territory,” he said. He also showed the path and landmarks here and there in the video so that hikers can take notes and know whether they are heading in the right direction.

“This is 100 per cent exposed to the sun. There's not an ounce, millimetre, centimetre, or square inch of shade in this place,” Jose said. He suggested that hikers must carry a lot of water, sunscreen and snacks.

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“You can see those mountain tops over there with the white tops,” he explained. Once hikers reach the sandy stretch, they know they are on the right path and are close to The Wave.

And when you finally reach it, the effort seems worth it. “This place is actually insane. It looks crazy on video. It looks even crazier in person,” Jose said. He admitted spending two hours there, taking pictures and simply soaking in the vibe.

But there's one more thing hikers shouldn't miss. The first formation they see isn't the famous Wave itself. Climbing a small hill nearby is the actual iconic sandstone formation. “This is what you actually see in pictures, and it's stunning in person,” he said.

Many users reacted in the comment section.

Someone asked, “Why only 64 people?? Is it dangerous??? Where is the website to apply??” “I'm hiking it next week!!” one user expressed. A comment read, “We go in 2 weeks. Got permits on first try! Can't wait!!” A user wrote, “How long is a walk roughly from that parking lot? App. Distance and app. Time one way ??? Please”

Someone said, “All trials will get you even more lost don't use it”A user commented, “Those lottery picks are a scam, if you win good but very likely you won't win and just lose the money.”

If you're planning to visit The Wave, don't forget to keep these guidelines in mind.