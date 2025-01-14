Career Coach Behind Salary Hikes At Google And Amazon Shares Expert Tips

Do you usually wait for appraisal season to request a pay raise? It might be time to reconsider that strategy. According to career coach Melody Wilding, who has worked with professionals at Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, the performance review isn't when decisions about promotions or raises are made-it's when they're announced.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, Wilding estimated that by the time review discussions take place, about 85% of promotion decisions have already been finalised.

"I call this the 'performance review paradox'," she said. "While you're focused on nailing that one big conversation, the real groundwork for your advancement is being laid in hundreds of small moments throughout the year."

To help professionals secure the raises and promotions they deserve, Wilding shared three actionable tips based on her extensive experience coaching high-achieving clients.

Practice Pre-Suasion: Subtly shape the perceptions and attitudes of your boss, superiors, and colleagues so that when you request a promotion, it feels like a natural next step rather than an unexpected move, Wilding explained.



"For instance," she said, "if your boss brings up a new initiative during a one-on-one, you could respond with: 'It's exciting to see us expanding into AI. I've been exploring this area and have ideas on how to scale our approach. I'd love to contribute more strategically here.'"

Secure Clear Expectations: Before requesting a promotion, Wilding advises discussing the additional responsibilities it would entail. "When your manager outlines their expectations, they're not only acknowledging the potential for promotion but also becoming more invested in your progress since they're part of shaping it," she told CNBC Make It.

Request a Justifiable Raise: "Humans are wired for fairness and reciprocity," Wilding noted. This makes asking for a raise aligned with your new responsibilities more effective. "You're not simply asking for more money - you're highlighting that your compensation should reflect the level you're now operating at," she explained.