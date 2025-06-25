8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike Expected For Central Government Employees In 2026

The 8th Pay Commission, approved by the Union Cabinet, is set to roll out on January 1, 2026, bringing significant changes to the salary structure, allowances, and pensions of central government employees in India. This initiative aims to address inflation, economic shifts, and the evolving needs of government officers.

The commission's mandate includes compensation, pensions, and welfare measures to align with current economic realities and improve the quality of life for both employees and retirees. Key highlights include a proposed Fitment Factor of 2.28, potentially increasing the minimum wage by 34.1%. The Dearness Allowance (DA), projected to reach 70% by January 2026, will be merged into the base salary for revised calculations.

The 8th Pay Commission could benefit approximately 48.62 lakh employees and 67.85 lakh pensioners, with estimated salary revisions ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The official website for updates is https://dopt.gov.in/. The minimum pension is also expected to rise significantly, potentially reaching Rs 20,500.

Pay Commissions are typically formed around 18 months before implementation to allow sufficient time for reviews and recommendations. A salary calculator is available to estimate revised salaries based on the new commission's guidelines.

Here's a step-by-step guide to calculating your estimated gross salary under the 8th Pay Commission:

Step 1: Identify Your Current Basic Pay: Determine your current basic pay according to the 7th Pay Commission's pay scale.

Step 2: Calculate Revised Basic Pay:

Revised Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay x Fitment Factor (3.0)

Step 3: Calculate Dearness Allowance (DA): DA is a percentage of your revised basic pay.

DA = Revised Basic Pay × 0.50

Step 4: Calculate House Rent Allowance (HRA):

HRA is a percentage of your revised basic pay and varies depending on your city:

* Metro cities: 27%

* Tier-2 cities: 20%

* Tier-3 cities: 10%

HRA = Revised Basic Pay x City Percentage

Step 5: Add Travel Allowance (TA):

Your TA depends on your employee level and city classification. (Consult official guidelines for your specific TA amount.)

Step 6: Calculate Gross Salary:

Gross Salary = Revised Basic Pay + DA + HRA + TA - Standard Deduction

8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor

Throughout the history of pay commissions, significant changes in pay, fitment factors, and minimum basic salaries have been observed.

The 4th Pay Commission saw a 27.6% hike with a minimum basic salary of Rs.750.

The 5th Pay Commission provided a 31% hike and a minimum basic salary of Rs 2,550.

The 6th Pay Commission introduced a fitment factor of 1.86 with a 54% hike, setting the minimum basic salary at Rs.7000.

The 7th Pay Commission brought a 14.29% hike and a fitment factor of 2.57, resulting in a minimum basic salary of Rs.18,000.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a 20% hike, a fitment factor of 3.00, and a minimum basic salary of Rs.21,600.