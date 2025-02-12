Surajkund Mela 2025: Dates, Tickets, Attractions, And Everything Else You Need to Know

Surajkund Mela 2025 is bringing back its riot of colours, crafts, and cultural performances to Delhi-NCR this February. Popular as India's largest handicrafts fair, this 15-day extravaganza is where art meets festivity most spectacularly. Whether you want to shop for handcrafted gems, binge on regional delicacies, or just soak in the lively atmosphere, this fun festival is a must-visit. The mela is serving as a vibrant platform for preserving India's rich artistic heritage, featuring over 648 artisans from 42 countries. This year, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have been designated as the theme states. If you haven't been yet, 2025 is the perfect year to change that!

When And Where Is Surajkund Mela 2025 Happening?

Mark your calendars! The Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2025 will take place from February 7 to February 25, 2025 at Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana. Organised annually by the Haryana Tourism Department, this fair attracts artisans from across India and over 20 countries, turning the venue into a massive cultural hotspot.

What's Special About Surajkund Mela?

Every year, the fair highlights a theme state, showcasing its heritage, crafts, and traditions. This means you get an in-depth experience of a particular Indian state's rich culture, right from its folk dances to its handwoven textiles. While 2025's theme state is yet to be announced, expect an immersive experience complete with grand decorations and regional specialities.

Photo: iStock

1. Handmade Treasures You Can't Miss

If you love all things handmade, Surajkund Mela is your paradise. Over 1,000 artisans bring their best works, including intricate Phulkari embroidery, Madhubani paintings, Channapatna toys, Kashmiri Pashminas, and Dhokra metal art. It's one of the few places where you can buy directly from the craftsmen, ensuring authenticity and fair pricing. Bargaining? Always worth a shot!

2. Food Stalls That'll Keep You Coming Back

A fair without food is just incomplete, right? The Hunar Haat and Food Court sections serve mouth-watering dishes from across India. Whether it's Rajasthani dal baati churma, Punjab's buttery kulchas, or Bengal's rosogolla, you'll find regional flavours in their most authentic form. And if you're feeling adventurous, look out for the international stalls serving global cuisines.

3. Cultural Performances That'll Leave You Awestruck

Folk dancers, musicians, and theatre groups from different states put up breathtaking performances every evening. Think Ghoomar from Rajasthan, Lavani from Maharashtra, Bihu from Assam, and even international acts from participating countries. The open-air stage turns into a carnival of music and dance, so don't be surprised if you find yourself grooving along.

Photo: iStock

4. Adventure, Rides And Activities for All Ages

It's not just about crafts and culture — Surajkund Mela also has a fun zone with rides, games, and adventure activities. Kids love the Ferris wheels, mini roller coasters, and camel rides, while adults can try pottery-making, puppet shows, and interactive art sessions. It's an experience-packed fair where every corner has something exciting.

Ticket Prices And Entry Details

Tickets for Surajkund Mela 2025 will be available both online and at the venue. Prices usually range from INR120 to INR200 on weekdays and INR180 to INR300 on weekends, with discounts for students, senior citizens, and large groups. The fair is open daily from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM.

How To Reach Surajkund Mela?

The venue is well-connected by road, metro, and rail. If you're coming from Delhi, the nearest metro station is Badarpur (Violet Line), from where you can take an auto or cab. Parking is available, but given the crowd, public transport is your best bet.