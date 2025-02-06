Surajkund Mela 2025: Know Opening Date, Timings And Ticket Price

Surajkund Mela 2025: The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will begin on Friday, February 7 and continue till February 23. The Surajkund Mela will see a spectacular showcase of regional and international crafts, handlooms, and traditions along with some mouth-watering multi-cuisine food for the visitors. The mela, which attracts more than a million Indian and international visitors, is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with union ministries of tourism, textiles, culture and external affairs.

Representing the ethos of rural India, the Surajkund International Crafts Mela celebrates the unique diversity of Indian traditions and culture. It showcases some of the most exquisite handlooms and handicrafts of India.

Venue of Surajkund Mela 2025

The venue of the event is at Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana

What are the timings of Surajkund Mela 2025?

Timings of the fair will be from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm daily

The fair features more than 1,000 stalls presenting a wide array of handicrafts, textiles, and cultural artefacts.

The grounds are organised into sections representing various Indian states, allowing visitors to explore the nation's rich artistic heritage.

How to Purchase Tickets?

For the first time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has collaborated with the Mela organizers to simplify ticket sales. Visitors can buy tickets through the following options:

Online: Available via the DMRC mobile app.

Metro Stations: Tickets can be purchased at select Delhi Metro stations.

On-Site: Available at the venue gates.

Special Counters: Additional ticket booths are set up at key entry points for convenient access.

Offline tickets will be sold at all metro stations from Friday to February 23, between 9 AM and 6 PM, as well as at the Mela venue.

What is the ticket price for Surajkund Mela 2025?

The ticket price on weekdays is Rs 120 per person and for weekends it's Rs 180 per person.

Apart from the handicrafts and handlooms on display, cultural performances in open-air Chaupal where renowned singers, musicians and poets will perform daily, can be seen at the Surajkund Mela.