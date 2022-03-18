International Surajkund Crafts Mela Begins Tomorrow After A Gap Of 2 years

The Surajkund Mela is being organised after a gap of two years.

The International Surajkund Handicrafts Mela will open from Saturday (March 19) in Haryana's Faridabad and continue till April 4. The mela (fair) is being organised after a gap of two years due the Covid-19.

It is held in the month of February every year, but the schedule has been revised due to the coronavirus disease.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Jammu and Kashmir will be the "partner state" in the 35th edition of the fair this year. "Artists from 20 countries will take part in the fair. E-Ticketing will be provided this time," Khattar said while addressing the press conference on Thursday.

"The mela not only strengthens the unity and integrity of the country but also boosts the cultural links between them. The craftsmen from all across the country coming on one platform will allow them to learn each other's culture," he said.

According to Haryana Tourism department's website, more than a million visitors throng the Surajkund Mela every year. “The Mela is unique as it showcases the richness and diversity of the handicrafts, handlooms and cultural fabric of India, and is the largest crafts fair in the world,” the website further said.

The fair is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism, in collaboration with Union ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.

The fair was upgraded to an international level in 2013.

To ensure smooth traffic movement in Faridabad during the fair, the authorities have barred the entry of heavy vehicles coming from Gurugram.

“The fair is being held after a gap and lakhs of visitors are likely to attend it. This may lead to congestion on the Gurugram-Faridabad route,” Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP (traffic), Gurugram, told news agency PTI.

The restriction will remain in force from 7 am on March 19 to midnight of April 4, PTI reported. The Gurugram Police will set up checkposts at Faridabad toll plaza and Lakhuwas (Sohna) to enforce the ban, the report further said.