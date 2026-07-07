Sri Lanka To Kenya, 6 Countries Known For Their Tea Gardens

A cup of tea can brighten a rainy morning, make long conversations even better, or simply help someone relax after a busy day. But it reaches your cup, it begins its journey in some of the world's most beautiful landscapes. Many of the world's famous tea-growing regions are also incredible tourist destinations, where visitors can walk through plantations, visit tea factories, taste freshly brewed tea, and enjoy breathtaking views.

Sri Lanka

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Sri Lanka is one of the first countries that comes to mind when people think about tea. Its world-famous Ceylon tea is enjoyed in homes, cafes, and hotels across the globe. The country's central highlands are covered with beautiful tea estates that seem to stretch forever. Here, travellers can walk through tea gardens, watch skilled workers hand-pick tea leaves, tour factories, and learn how different varieties of tea are made. One experience that travellers absolutely shouldn't miss is the famous train ride between Kandy and Ella.

India

India is one of the world's largest tea producers, and every tea-growing region has its own personality. Darjeeling produces one of the world's most prized teas, known for its light flavour. Assam is famous for strong, bold black tea. Munnar in Kerala is loved for its endless tea-covered hills and peaceful atmosphere. Travellers can visit centuries-old tea estates, walk through plantations, explore fascinating tea museums, and watch how fresh leaves are transformed into the tea we all love. For anyone who enjoys scenic drives, mountain views, and fresh mountain air, India's tea regions are unforgettable.

China

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Tea has been part of Chinese culture for thousands of years. In fact, China is widely regarded as the birthplace of tea. The country produces everything from green and black tea to white, yellow, oolong, and the famous pu-erh tea. Regions like Hangzhou, Fujian, and Yunnan are home to ancient tea farms where visitors can watch traditional tea ceremonies, meet tea masters, and visit centuries-old plantations.

Japan

In Japan, tea is built around patience, respect, and craftsmanship. The country is famous for producing premium green teas like matcha, sencha, and gyokuro. The tea-growing regions of Uji near Kyoto and Shizuoka attract visitors from around the world. Here, travellers can walk through tea farms, learn how matcha is made, take part in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies, and even try grinding fresh tea leaves into matcha powder themselves.

Kenya

Many people are surprised to learn that Kenya is one of the world's biggest tea exporters. The country's fertile volcanic soil, cool climate, and high-altitude plantations produce high-quality black tea that is shipped to countries across the globe. Kericho, Kenya's most famous tea-growing region, is filled with endless green plantations. The views here are simply breathtaking. Visitors can explore modern tea factories, learn how tea is grown on a large scale, meet local workers, and enjoy tea tastings while surrounded by spectacular scenery.

Taiwan

Taiwan has become famous for producing premium high-mountain oolong tea, loved for its rich aroma and delicate taste. The tea gardens are located high in the mountains, where travellers can visit family-run tea farms, join tea-tasting sessions, learn traditional brewing methods, and enjoy breathtaking mountain views above the clouds.