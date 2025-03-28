Rhea Kapoor's Maldives Getaway Is Giving Us Major Vacation Goals: 5 Things To Do Here

Rhea Kapoor is making us miss the beach. Reason? She has posted a carousel of pictures from her seaside getaway in the Maldives. And they scream vacation goals! The album opens with a poolside view at Joali resort. It is followed by a scrumptious platter of chilli crab paired with Seeni Sambol, a Sri Lankan condiment, and croissants. Stunning sunsets, crashing waves, sandy stretches, and swaying palm trees dominate the gallery. In a separate photo, Rhea is seen soaking up some Vitamin D at a sun lounge. From good food to mesmerising vistas, Rhea's luxurious stay in the Maldives has us craving a similar getaway. Her caption read, "Out of Office." Take a look:

Before Planning A Trip To The Maldives, Check Out The Top 5 Things To Do Here:

1. Underwater Dining

Embark on a one-of-a-kind gastronomical expedition in the Maldives by opting for underwater dining. Restaurants like Ithaa Undersea Restaurant and SEA at Anantara Kihavah offer this facility. Relish delectable food while enjoying vibrant coral reefs and exotic fish.

2. Visit Glowing Beach

Picture this: You're walking along the shore, and suddenly, the waters illuminate with a shimmery blue glow. You can witness this fantastic phenomenon, caused by bioluminescent plankton, at Vadhoo Island.

3. Explore Male

Maldives' capital city, Male, has something for everyone. You can explore the place on foot or rent a scooter. Top attractions include the Grand Friday Mosque, National Museum, Hulhumale Beach, and the Artificial Beach. Male comes alive at night, so it's recommended to visit then.

4. Take Cultural Tours

Learn about Maldivian culture and traditions by going on a cultural tour. Enjoy unique dance and music events, visit fishing towns like Thulusdhoo, and understand the locals' lifestyle.

5. Enjoy Water Sports

A visit to the Maldives is incomplete without indulging in aquatic activities. Options include kayaking, snorkeling, scuba diving, turtle watching, parasailing, wakeboarding, and many more.