Ramgarh Shekhawati: Rajasthan's Forgotten Heritage Town Undergoing Revival

When we talk about travelling to Rajasthan, one thinks of popular destinations like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. Well, these few cities are just the tip of the iceberg of this culturally rich state. Rajasthan is home to some wonderful small towns, sadly fading away in the dust of time and abandonment. One such place is Ramgarh Shekhawati, an abode of old havelis in the Sikar district, breathing new life once again, thanks to the VHAH Fest (Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival).

In February 2025, Shruti Poddar, Founder of Shruti Foundation, organised the 9th edition of the VHAH Festival, in association with the Rajasthan Tourism Department. This five-day annual festival is a celebration of forgotten art, culture, heritage, history, and architecture of Ramgarh Shekhawati.

So, what makes this seemingly ordinary town special? It all begins with the story of origin.

Glimpses of Ramgarh Shekhwati

History Of Ramgarh Shekhawati

The legend goes that Ramgarh Shekhawati was a wealthy and prosperous land, ruled by Seths (merchants) and not the king. In the late 1700s, the richest Seths from the Churu kingdom moved to the Sikar kingdom and built Ramgarh Shekhawati - the most beautiful town witnessed by anyone in the world.

With the rise of British colonial rule, the traders had to move from Shekhawati to the British shipping ports to continue making money. For a century now, this small town has been in a state of abandonment and decay. However, one can still find the stunning havelis with their wonderful architecture, the special temples and other historical monuments, all in need of preservation.

The VHAH festival is an attempt to revive Ramgarh Shekhawati through cultural tourism. When Shruti Poddar began this project, many people told her it was futile to invest in a lost town. However, Shruti saw the immense potential in the rich cultural heritage of this hidden gem. At present, several havelis are being renovated in Shekhawati to attract tourists to experience staying in these traditional mansions.

Padmashri Geeta Chandran performing at Ramgarh Fort.

6 Best Places To Visit In Ramgarh Shekhawati

1. Ramgarh Fort

This old fort is appreciated for its historical value. The walls of the fort feature intricate artwork. However, many parts of the fort are in a state of ruin and require repair for recovery and preservation.

2. Mohar Haveli

MOHAR stands for Museum of Heritage and Art at Ramgarh. The haveli is adorned with beautiful frescoes in blue and green. It also features the newly inaugrated Mohar Art Gallery, showcasing oleographs by Raja Ravi Varma and M.V. Dhurandhar. You can book rooms here for accommodation.

Frescoes in blue at Mohar Haveli.

3. Sand Dunes

The soft sand dunes are perfect to witness a wonderful sunset and an open sky full of twinkling stars in the late evening. You can also participate in activities like paragliding, zorbing ( rolling downhill inside an orb made of transparent plastic) and camel rides.

Sand dunes of Shekhawati

4. Veda Temple

Ramgarh Shekhawati was once called 'doosra Kashi', as it used to be a great learning centre for Sanskrit, Vedic knowledge and Ayurveda. Ramgarh Shekhawati is the only place in India that has a Veda Temple, a temple with no deities, dedicated to ancient Indian wisdom and knowledge.

5. Seth Ramgopal Poddar Chhatri

The most beautiful structure in Ramgarh is perhaps the Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri. Here you can get some wonderful pictures of the historical marvel. The walls are full of beautiful frescoes depicting scenes from the Ramayana, the life of Lord Krishna and many other beautiful stories.

6. Famous Ladoo And Kachori Shops

When in Ramgarh Shekhawati, foodies can feast on yummy dal kachoris and laddoos of the region that are quite famous in Rajasthan.

The VHAH Fest is the best time to visit Ramgarh Shakhawati as it guides you to discover and experience the beauty of this town.

Celebrating Art, Culture And Heritage At The VHAH Fest

Guests attending the VHAH festival earlier in February experienced the warmth and beauty of the havelis, delightful cultural programmes and delicious Rajasthani food. The event featured some impeccable dance and music performances by talented artists including Bharatanatyam dancer Padmashri Geeta Chandran, classical singer Vidushi Sunanda Sharma and Odissi dancer Vidushi Sujata Mohapatra.

Lunch at Mohar Haveli

How To Reach Ramgarh Shekhawati

Ramgarh Shekhawati is about 15 km away from the Churu Railway Station. One can hop on a taxi from the railway station to reach their destination. The Grand Shekhawati Hotel, located close to the railway station, offers a comfortable and delightful stay.