Rajasthan Tourism Expected To See 102% Jump This Year: Experts

Rajasthan is also looking at expanding tourist destinations. (File)

The tourism in Rajasthan is expected to see a jump of 102 per cent this year, said experts. The state is also looking at expanding tourist destinations to go beyond forts and palaces.

In addition to the famous tiger sightings in Ranthambore, leopard sanctuaries are also being developed in Rajasthan. The Chambal river safari for sighting ghariyals is also being promoted as the state strives to add variety to its tourism experience.

The experts, who have gathered in Jaipur for the Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB), said "it's going to be a boom time patch".

After a three-year break due to the pandemic, experts, tour operators and hoteliers from the travel trade have come together for what is considered tourism's biggest travel fair. 280 foreign tour operators from over 50 countries participated in the travel fair this year.

"As far as the inbound market is concerned it's going to be a boom time patch. People are not booking holidays to China like they used to. Earlier, China used to get 60 million tourists. Even if a portion of these decide to travel to our part of the world that will be a positive. Clients who travel to China are similar to those who come to India," said Dipak Deva, Chairman FICCI National Tourism Committee and MD of travel corporation of India.

Traveler sentiment is also being fueled by a feeling of wanting to break free and enjoy life, especially post Covid. Richard Finney who organises biking holidays says India has tremendous potential.

"Post Covid people were cautious but now there is growth. People have been bottled up in their homes and they can now make use of their incomes. They now want to live their lives and express freedom," said Mr Finney.

Tourism contributes to 13 per cent of Rajasthan's GDP. It has seen a huge slump in the last few years but the uptick is now promising. As many as four lakh tourists have already visited Rajasthan this year. The government hopes that these numbers will further increase when the tourist season gets underway in October.

Gayatri Rathor, Secretary Tourism of Rajasthan said, "We are organising GITB after 3 years. We want to bring the arrival of foreign tourists back to pre-covid levels. In March, four lakh foreign tourists came to Rajasthan. Pre-Covid we used to have 14-15 lakh foreign tourists. Domestic tourism has also increased by 102%."

While domestic tourism has kept the economy going, a foreign traveler is promising for the industry. Foreign tourists' behaviour pattern is such that he or she will hire a cab, book a taxi and also work with travel agents rather than booking holidays online.

"A foreign visitor spends in a way that provides direct and indirect employment," said Abhimanyu Singh of Travel plan, a Rajasthan-based travel agency.