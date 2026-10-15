Planning A Trip To Shirdi? Here's Why It's Worth The Visit

Every year, thousands of devotees travel to Shirdi seeking peace, blessings and a break from the rush of daily life. Known as the home of Sai Baba, this small town in Maharashtra attracts visitors from across India and beyond. Whether you are visiting for spiritual reasons or simply wish to experience the unique atmosphere of the town, Shirdi offers a meaningful journey filled with faith, culture and devotion.

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Arti Timings In Samadhi Mandir

The Samadhi Mandir is the main attraction in Shirdi and marks the sacred resting place of Sai Baba. Devotees gather here throughout the day, especially during the four daily artis.

Kakad Aarti (Morning Aarti): 5:15 AM

Madhyan Aarti (Afternoon Aarti): 12:00 PM

Dhoop Aarti (Evening Aarti): Around Sunset

Shej Aarti (Night Aarti): 10:00 PM

It is advisable to arrive early if you wish to attend an aarti, as the temple can get crowded, especially on weekends and festival days. For temple-related schedules and aarti timings, click here to visit the website.

Other Temples And Sacred Places To Visit In Shirdi

1. Dwarkamai

Dwarkamai is the mosque where Sai Baba spent a major part of his life. The sacred dhuni (eternal fire) lit by Baba continues to burn even today. Many devotees spend time here in quiet prayer and reflection.

2. Chavadi

Sai Baba used to sleep here on alternate nights during the later years of his life. The place houses several belongings associated with him and is an important stop for devotees. The atmosphere remains deeply spiritual and peaceful.

3. Gurusthan

Believed to be the spot where Sai Baba was first seen as a young saint, Gurusthan holds special significance. A neem tree stands here and many devotees offer prayers beneath it. It is considered one of the most sacred places in Shirdi.

Photo Credit: sai.org.in

4. Khandoba Temple

Located near the entrance of the town, this temple is closely linked to Sai Baba's arrival in Shirdi. It was here that the local priest is believed to have first greeted him as "Sai." The temple remains an important pilgrimage site.

5. Lendi Baug

This beautiful garden was one of Sai Baba's favourite spots for meditation. The pathways, greenery and sacred lamp create a calm environment. Visitors often come here to spend a few quiet moments away from the crowds.

Photo Credit: sai.org.in

Best Time To Visit Shirdi

The best time to visit Shirdi is between October and March when the weather remains pleasant and comfortable for sightseeing and temple visits. Early mornings and evenings are particularly enjoyable during these months. Festivals like Ram Navami, Guru Purnima and Vijayadashami also draw large numbers of devotees.

When To Avoid Visiting

If you prefer a peaceful darshan experience, avoid visiting during major festival periods, long weekends and public holidays. Summer months from April to June can also be quite hot, making outdoor movement less comfortable during the day. Temple queues are often longer during these periods.

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How To Reach Shirdi

By Air

Shirdi has its own airport with flights connecting major cities. Travellers can also fly to Aurangabad, Nashik or Pune and continue their journey by road.

By Train

Shirdi Railway Station is well connected to cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad. Regular train services make rail travel a convenient option.

By Road

Shirdi is easily accessible by road from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad. State-run and private buses operate frequently, while self-drive road trips are also popular.



A visit to Shirdi is more than just a temple trip. The town's spiritual atmosphere, historic sites connected to Sai Baba and the sense of calm experienced by visitors make it a destination worth exploring. Whether you are travelling with family or embarking on a solo pilgrimage, Shirdi offers an experience that stays with you long after the journey ends