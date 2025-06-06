This Island Country Has Introduced 30-Day Visa-Free Travel For Indians

Palau, a tropical haven in the Pacific, has just made travel easier for Indian tourists. The island nation has introduced a 30-day visa-free entry policy for Indian passport holders, strengthening trade, tourism, and cultural ties between the two nations. While no direct flights are operating between India and Palau right now, travellers can reach the Micronesian island via other Southeast Asian cities, including Taipei, Seoul, and Manila.

Air India has also proposed direct flights to Manila, Philippines, which recently granted Indians visa-free travel. Manila is, therefore, a major entry point to Palau, guaranteeing that travel to the island nation will become easier in the future.

Palau is a beautiful island country with many tourist attractions

Things to do in Palau

1. Scuba diving

Scuba diving is one of the best things to do in Palau due to its clean water, stunning coral reefs and abundant marine species. The region offers many chances to see amazing marine including sea turtles, sharks, and manta rays.

2. Snorkelling in jellyfish lake

Considered one of the best destinations in Palau, Jellyfish Lake offers a unique experience of swimming and snorkelling among jellyfish without fear of stinging. The deepest depths of the lake contain large quantities of hydrogen sulphide, which is harmful to humans. However, swimming close to the surface is completely safe.

3. Kayaking and island hopping

Kayaking and island hopping in Palau are must-do vacation activities for anyone who enjoys the outdoors and adventure. The Rock Islands are among the top locations for this activity, offering a close-up view of Palau's pristine beauty as you paddle through secret lagoons, marine caverns, and remote beaches.

4. Visiting Peleliu

If you are a history buff, it is recommended to visit Peleliu, just a few hours by ferry from Koror. The historic sites date to the Japanese occupation of the island during WWII. You can explore Japanese command outposts and defensive structures here as well as shells of American and Japanese tanks whose battles led to the liberation of the islands at the end of the war.