5 Offbeat Hill Stations In North India Perfect For Beating The Summer Heat In 2025

Already feeling the summer burnout? North India has a handful of quiet hill stations where you can skip the sweaty crowds and overpriced resorts. Unlike the packed streets of Shimla or Manali, these underrated gems offer cool breezes, cosy cafes, forest trails, and actual peace and quiet. No tourist traps, no blaring car horns — just clean air and mountain views that don't need a filter. Whether you're escaping the city or working remotely with a better view, these offbeat hill stations are perfect for a slower, quieter summer break in 2025. Save this list — your future self will be grateful.

Here Are 5 Offbeat North Indian Hill Stations For Summer 2025:

1. Chaukori, Uttarakhand

Chaukori. Photo: Unsplash

Altitude: 2,010 metres

Nearest major town: Pithoragarh (53 km)

Tucked away in the Kumaon region, Chaukori is the kind of place you visit when you want to do absolutely nothing — in the best way possible. It's all rolling tea gardens, quiet village paths, and dramatic views of the Nanda Devi and Panchachuli peaks. What it lacks in nightlife, it makes up for with mind-blowing sunrises and a total absence of honking. The weather in June hovers around a pleasant 18 degrees Celsius — ideal for long walks through the deodar forests or a low-effort picnic with local Kumaoni food. Accommodation here is mostly in government-run tourist bungalows and family-run homestays. Travel tip: If you're flying in, Pantnagar Airport is about 180 km away, followed by a scenic drive.

2. Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

Jibhi. Photo: Pexels

Altitude: 1,570 metres

Nearest major town: Aut (32 km)

Yes, Instagram has sort of caught on to Jibhi, but it's still nowhere near as packed as Manali or Kasol. Located in the Tirthan Valley, this hamlet is all about alpine wooden cottages, gurgling streams, and a pace so slow you'll forget what your inbox looks like. The drive from Aut through the Banjar Valley is half the fun - you'll pass wild apple trees and roadside chai stalls that serve surprisingly good pakoras. While in Jibhi, take a short hike to the 17th-century Chehni Kothi fort or cool off at the Jibhi Waterfall. Don't expect big hotels — the vibe here is low-key homestays and hostels with mountain views. Temperatures in May and June stay between 12-24 degrees Celsius. Evenings call for light jackets.

3. Pangot, Uttarakhand

Pangot. Photo: Pexels

Altitude: 2,100 metres

Nearest major town: Nainital (15 km)

Birdwatchers, this one's for you. Pangot is a quiet village just beyond Nainital, but it feels like a whole different world. Surrounded by the Naina Devi Himalayan bird reserve, it's home to over 250 species of birds — from colourful barbets to Himalayan griffons. This is the kind of place where you wake up to birdsong, sip chai under oak trees, and end the day by the bonfire. There's no shopping scene or pub culture here, which is exactly the point. It's a real break from city life. Base yourself here if you want clean air, starry nights, and cottages where WiFi is optional.

4. Shoja, Himachal Pradesh

Shoja. Photo: Pexels

Altitude: 2,692 metres

Nearest major town: Kullu (69 km)

Hidden deep within the Seraj Valley, Shoja is a tiny village that's somehow stayed off most tourist maps. A part of the Great Himalayan National Park ecozone, this place is a haven for nature lovers. The wooden houses, misty meadows, and untouched trails give it an old-world charm that's hard to fake. The Jalori Pass, about 5 km from Shoja, is open in the summer and makes for an excellent drive. You can also hike to Serolsar Lake, which is surrounded by dense forests and is, frankly, absurdly photogenic. Signal is patchy here, so pre-download your playlists and maps.

5. Rajgarh, Himachal Pradesh

Altitude: 1,555 metres

Nearest major town: Solan (45 km)

Also known as the Peach Valley, Rajgarh in Himachal's Sirmaur district is known for its fruit orchards and cool breeze. While Solan and Chail see steady tourist traffic, Rajgarh is still under the radar — despite being only a five-hour drive from Chandigarh. This hill town is best known for its summer fruit — cherries, peaches, plums — and if you time your visit right, you can actually stay in orchard homestays and join in the harvest. The weather in May and June is typically between 15-28 degrees Celsius, which means you can roam around without sweating through your T-shirt. Pro tip: Check out Habban Valley nearby, which has old temples and forest trails with zero crowds.