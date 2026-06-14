Not Shimla Or Manali Again, Head To These 7 Hidden Hill Stations Instead

If you are looking to go beyond the usual hill stations, it is time to explore a quieter and less crowded side of India's mountains. Across the country, several lesser-known hill destinations offer peaceful surroundings, scenic views, and rich local culture without the rush of tourists. These hidden gems are perfect for travellers who enjoy slow travel, long drives, and authentic experiences. From the misty valleys of Assam to the orange orchards of Tripura and the serene Himalayan villages of Uttarakhand, each destination offers a refreshing escape from city life. Whether you are planning a family holiday, a romantic getaway, or a solo retreat, these offbeat hill stations promise a memorable travel experience.

Also Read: 7 Hill Stations In Uttarakhand For A Less-Touristy Summer Vacation

Discover India's Hidden Mountain Escapes

1. Chaukori, Uttarakhand

Located in the Kumaon region, Chaukori is a peaceful hill station known for its breathtaking Himalayan views. Surrounded by tea gardens and pine forests, it is ideal for nature lovers. On clear days, you can spot peaks like Nanda Devi and Panchachuli. It is perfect for a calm and relaxing escape.

Places To visit: Chaukori Tea Garden, Mahakali Temple, Berinag.

Things To do: Watch sunrise views, take nature walks, and explore tea estates.

2. Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh

Just a short drive from Shimla, Mashobra remains calm and less crowded. It is known for apple orchards, cedar forests, and scenic trails. The pleasant weather and simple village charm make it perfect for a peaceful break.

Places To visit: Craignano Nature Park, Reserve Forest Sanctuary, Mahasu Peak.

Things To do: Trekking, birdwatching, and camping.

Also Read: Why Shoja In Himachal Pradesh Is The Perfect Peaceful Summer Getaway

3. Morni Hills, Haryana

Morni Hills is Haryana's only hill station and a great weekend getaway. Surrounded by forests and rolling hills, it offers a quiet environment away from city noise. The area is also known for small lakes and birdlife.

Places To visit: Tikkar Taal, Morni Fort, Adventure Park.

Things To do: Boating, hiking, and ziplining.

4. Rajgir, Bihar

Rajgir, known for its historical importance, is also a scenic hill destination. Surrounded by rocky hills and green valleys, it offers a peaceful atmosphere. It is a unique mix of history, culture, and natural beauty.

Places To visit: Vishwa Shanti Stupa, Griddhakuta Hill, Rajgir Ropeway.

Things To do: Ropeway rides, sightseeing, and nature photography.

5. Haflong, Assam

Haflong is Assam's only hill station and is often called the "White Ant Hillock." It is known for rolling hills, lakes, and vibrant tribal culture. Its untouched beauty makes it ideal for a relaxing holiday.

Places To visit: Haflong Lake, Jatinga, Maibong.

Things To do: Boating, birdwatching, and exploring local culture.

6. Jampui Hills, Tripura

Jampui Hills is a hidden gem in Northeast India, famous for orange orchards and hill views. The pleasant climate and warm locals make every visit special. The Orange Festival adds to its charm.

Places To visit: Betlingchhip Peak, Orange Orchards, Vanghmun Village.

Things To do: Trekking, village walks, and orchard visits.

7. Saputara, Gujarat

Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station, is located in the Sahyadri range. With green hills, waterfalls, and a scenic lake, it offers a relaxing getaway. It also showcases rich tribal culture and art.

Places To visit: Saputara Lake, Sunset Point, Artist Village.

Things To do: Boating, cable car rides, and exploring tribal art.

Plan your next mountain trip away from crowded spots and discover these hidden hill stations for a peaceful and refreshing travel experience.