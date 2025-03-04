Applying For Passport In 2025? New Rules Require Birth Certificates

The government has updated its passport application process, introducing stricter documentation requirements. As part of these amendments, those born on or after October 1, 2023, will now need to present a birth certificate as the sole proof of their date of birth. This move is aimed at simplifying verification and ensuring consistency across applications. What this means for new applicants: Under the revised regulations, birth certificates issued by the municipal corporation, the registrar of births and deaths or any other authorised body under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, will be the only accepted proof of birth.

The new requirement is expected to standardise document submissions and prevent discrepancies in age verification.

However, for those born before October 1, 2023, the rules remain unchanged. Applicants can still provide alternative documents, such as school leaving certificates, matriculation certificates, PAN cards, driving licence or extracts from service records, as proof of birth.

Applying for a passport could be easier with the new rules.

Photo Credit: iStock

New security features and residential information

In addition to the revised birth certificate requirement, the government has introduced several changes to the passport's format and security features.

One major update is the removal of the applicant's residential address from the final page of the passport. Instead, this information will now be embedded in a barcode, which immigration officers can scan when necessary. This change reduces the risk of personal details being misused.

Colour-coded system and parents' names

Another update is the introduction of a new colour-coded system for passports. White passports will be issued to government officials. Red passports will be designated for diplomats. Similarly, blue passports will continue to be the standard for ordinary citizens.

The government has also revised the policy regarding the inclusion of parents' names on passports. In a move that benefits people from separated or single-parent families, the last page of the passport will no longer display parental details. This adjustment ensures that applicants are not required to disclose unnecessary personal information.

More Passport Seva Kendras

To accommodate the growing demand for passport services, the government has also announced an expansion of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). Over the next five years, the number of these centres will increase from 442 to 600, making passport services more accessible to people across the country.

Why the new rules

For years, India's passport regulations regarding proof of birth remained unchanged, largely due to the fact that many rural residents did not have birth certificates. But with the stricter enforcement of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, the government has now made birth certificates the sole accepted proof of date of birth for those born on or after October 1, 2023.