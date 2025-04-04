Naukuchia House In Uttarakhand Keeps It Simple, And That Is Exactly Why It Works

There is something quietly magical about Naukuchiatal. Tucked away in Uttarakhand's lake district and often overshadowed by the better-known Nainital, this little lake town doesn't try too hard - and that's exactly its charm. Naukuchiatal literally translates to "lake with nine corners," and depending on who you ask (or where you stand), you may spot all of them, or none. What it guarantees, though, is calm: the kind that sinks into your bones the moment you take your eyes off your phone and actually look around.

The air here smells of pine and wet earth, and the lake, framed by dense oak forests and quiet village homes, mirrors the sky in the most unbothered way. This is not the place for fast-paced itineraries or bucket-list sightseeing. It is where you come to pause, preferably with a hot cup of local tea and a fleece blanket.

Photo: eUttaranchal

And nestled into this stillness is Naukuchia House - IHCL SeleQtions, a boutique luxury property that manages to feel both indulgent and grounded.

The Arrival: All About Slowing Down

You do not arrive at Naukuchia House in a rush. The last stretch, just past Bhimtal, winds through sleepy hamlets and lake views that tempt you to pull over every few kilometres. But when you finally do arrive, what greets you is a handpan drum - a subtle, melodic sound that immediately cuts the noise of the outside world. It is not performative; it is intimate.

What followed was possibly one of the most thoughtful welcome rituals I've seen at a hotel. Two artisanal brews - one cold, one warm - are offered on a bronze tray: a Jamun and Betel Leaf infusion that's both zesty and earthy, and a warm Malta and Sea Buckthorn blend that smells like sunshine and forest. Each comes wrapped in native leaves, with a rose-scented towel on the side. This is wellness without the fluff. It is quiet, local, and refreshingly non-preachy.

The Stay: Understated, Not Underwhelming

Naukuchia House has 42 rooms, but the layout makes it feel more like a large mountain home than a hotel. The architecture is colonial meets contemporary, and the vibe walks that fine line between warm and efficient. My room, a Premium Lake View, had muted wooden tones, crisp linen, an incredibly comfortable bed, and windows that opened to actual trees, not a car park disguised as a garden.

There is no artifice here. No unnecessary chandeliers or cold minimalism. Just thoughtful design - like books stacked by the window, a handwoven runner across the bed, and a little wooden tray with local goodies that you might actually want to eat.

Food: The Comfort of Being Fed Like Family

The in-house restaurant, Ija (meaning "mother" in Kumaoni), wears its concept on its sleeve - and somehow, it works. It is not just a thematic name. The food actually does feel like it comes from someone's family kitchen.

The Kumaoni thali is a must, featuring aloo ke gutke (tempered mountain potatoes), bhatt ki churkani (black soybean curry), and madua roti (finger millet flatbread). Everything is served with the kind of ease that suggests it has been cooked this way for decades - no Instagram plating, no excessive garnishing.

Just food that is proud to be what it is.

The Himmaleh Lounge and Bar is worth lingering at, too. Think wood-panelled cosiness, low lights, and cocktails that lean heavily on botanicals and local ingredients. I tried something with turmeric root and Himalayan honey that should honestly be available on Swiggy.

The Spa and the Quiet Outdoors

The spa at Naukuchia House is small, tucked between trees, and smells like eucalyptus and warm oils. I opted for a traditional massage that used a blend of mustard and apricot oils - nothing fancy, just well-done. The therapist knew exactly when to talk and when not to.

Outside, the property leads into forest trails and lake edges that are less manicured and more naturally woven in. Their take on "forest bathing" isn't a marketing gimmick - they just let you walk around trees in silence, at your own pace.

Coming Soon: A Lakefront Glass-Walled Restaurant

Perhaps the most exciting thing on the horizon (quite literally) is the soon-to-open restaurant right next to the lake. With glass walls and panoramic views of Naukuchiatal, it promises to be a stunner. From what I heard, the idea is to serve slow, local meals with the sound of water as your background score. If done right, this could become the most special table in the region.

Final Word

Naukuchia House is not about grandeur or spectacle. It is about texture - of food, of fabrics, of wind moving through trees. It is a place that lets you be. The service is warm without hovering, the rooms are plush without feeling posh, and the vibe is very much "slow down, stay a while." If your idea of luxury is being gently reminded to breathe a little deeper, this place might just get under your skin - in the best way.

Bonus tip: Carry a book, not your laptop. You will not want to work here. And that is exactly the point.